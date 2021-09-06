Capacity of 2,100 in The Showgrounds for Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic game

There is a capacity of 2,100 for Friday's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic. Pic: Sportsfile.

Sligo Rovers can confirm a capacity of 2,100 will be in operation for Friday’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match with St Patrick’s Athletic at The Showgrounds.

Season Ticket holders can use their 13 digit barcode, which was emailed to them on August 11th to gain access to the ticketing system on a link on the club’s website.

Season Pack holders have until Wednesday morning (September 8th) to claim their tickets.

The stadium seating plan will be in operation and supporters must use their assigned seats as per your E-Ticket.

Season Pack holders must also bring one ticket from your season pack booklet and present it on the turnstiles.

While E-Tickets can be used digitally on a smart phone, the club encourages fans to print them out where possible as this makes it easier for their scanning team and fastens up the entrance process for everyone.

All other home fans can gain entry by paying cash at turnstiles. Please respect seating arrangements.

St Pats will receive an allocation of 10% – which will also go on sale Wednesday morning online.

Away fans will be situated in the usual away section, in sections T, U and V of the Jinks Avenue Stand. Pat’s supporters can only enter through online sales with no tickets available at the stadium.

“We look forward to welcoming our supporters back on Friday night,” Sligo Rovers said.