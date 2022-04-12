Calry crowned champions on the final day as Coolaney get promoted

Calry Bohs were crowned champions of the Andrew Mullen Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they beat St John’s in the winner takes all game at Hazelwood.

Coolaney United claimed second place and earned promotion to the Super League alongside Calry Bohs with their victory over Benbulben.

Calry headed into the final game of the season knowing that a draw would be enough to claim silverware.

For St John’s, they went into Sunday’s game just one point behind Calry, and two ahead of Coolaney who were in third.

They knew a draw would be enough to seal promotion, but a win would also see them win the league.

Coolaney United were leading the league at one stage, and they knew they had to win on Sunday as they were at home to Benbulben.

The game didn’t start the way Coolaney had hoped, with Benbulben opening the scoring on ten minutes as Daithi Mc Gloin netted. Coolaney were back in the fray six minutes later when Stephen Patton hit the equaliser and three minutes later Patton buried his second goal to leave Coolaney ahead at the break.

The second half was a tight affair until sixteen minutes in when Ciaran Mc Murray rattled the back of the Benbulben net and now Coolaney were in charge, Declan Mc Cormack eight minutes from time hit the fourth and final goal for Coolaney United that ensured a massive three points.

The young guns of Benbulben never gave up and two minutes from time Oisin Gilmartin rifled home the second goal for the North siders.

This result left Coolaney United in runners up spot on forty-four points so now the pressure was really on St Johns.

Ten minutes into the game and Aaron Flynn had Calry Bohs in front.

the same player struck again with devastating effect on forty minutes and Calry were sailing.

Two minutes later and disaster struck for St Johns when Aaron Tiernan was sent off and they were reduced to ten men.

The second half was minutes old when Aaron Flynn completed his hat trick for Calry Bohs, St Johns pulled a goal back with a half an hour remaining through Steven Armstrong, but it was Calry who struck the final goal with a blistering shot from Michael Flynn flying past the St Johns net minder Keelan Dunleavy that wrapped up the game and the Championship for a jubilant Calry Bohs Andrew Mullen Sligo Pallets Premier League Champions Season 21/22.

In the Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup first round Carrick Town hosted Dromahair FC at the Showgrounds in Carrick on Shannon. The home side emerged winners by the odd goal in seven in a thriller of a game.

David Regan scored twice for the Town - one that proved to be the winner.

Cormac Smith following in Dad’s Frankie’s boots scored as did Conor Mc Goldrick to secure a quarter final cup game against Coolaney United.

Dromahair gave a great account of themselves with Stephen Mullan scoring twice and a superb third strike from Sean Conlon pushing the Town to the limits on a great day for grassroots football in Carrick on Shannon.