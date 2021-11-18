Buckley wants to reward fans with performance against Bohs

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley is interviewed by RTÉ before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers finish their season on Friday night as they host Bohemian FC at The Showgrounds, and Liam Buckley wants his side to reward the fans ‘for the role they played’ throughout the season.

Rovers are in third place and cannot move up or down, regardless of the result against Bohs.

Bohemian are in fourth place and are looking to seal that position on the season finale, currently level on points with Derry City.

Fourth place could seal a European spot for Bohs, or they could do so by beating St. Patrick’s Athletic in the cup final.

If they lose, but finish fourth, they will have qualified for Europe.

In team news, Edward McGinty is back after missing last week’s game due to illness, while Greg Bolger returns from injury.

Robbie McCourt was forced off with injury last week but is also fit to play.

Regan Donelon (illness) and Danny Kane (foot) miss out.

Johnny Kenny returns from international duty.

Liam Buckley said: “We were a bit disappointed with our performance last week. I thought we improved in the second half but we still needed to be more clinical in our play. We needed to be more ruthless in general and it’s something we’ll seek to improve in on Friday.

“The pressure is off when it comes to sealing the European place but the pressure isn’t off when it comes to winning games. We owe it to ourselves to finish off this season as best we can.

“Bohemians need a result as we know so it’ll be a tricky game and the games this year have been very competitive. We had a good win in one of the games in the Showgrounds but in general play ther wasn’t a lot in that match.

“One regret over the last two seasons is we were restricted at times attendance wise and that was one of those matches. We would love to put on a performance for everyone here and to give them a reward for their role this season.

“We were down a few players for various reasons last week and there is a better outlook this week. We’ll do our utmost to win the game and sign off in the best way possible. “