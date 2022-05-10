Buckley praises Sligo Rovers’ hard work in wake of defeat to league’s ‘best team’

Liam Buckley’s Sligo Rovers picked up two defeats in two games in the capital, but the mood was very different after both.

Friday night’s 2-1 defeat to Shelbourne was ‘arguably the worst we’ve played all season’ said the Rovers boss, who was at the same time pleased with his side’s efforts against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Monday night despite losing 3-1.

The Bit O’Red were well in the game in the first-half, but Stephen Bradley was able to bring on reinforcements in Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney, Andy Lyons and Chris McCann at half-time.

Those players made an immediate impact, with the Hoops putting Rovers under severe pressure at the start of the second-half.

Buckley told The Sligo Champion: “The first-half there was nothing in it.

“To be honest, their first goal came from where we were in a very offensive position, banged the ball into the box and they’ve done us on the counter-attack and we’ve gone 1-0 down.

“Instead of just staying in the game at 1-0 down, we’ve conceded another goal and it’s 2-0 - sucked the life out of us for a few minutes.

“We huffed and puffed in the second half, they had one or two chances, we had one or two chances.

“It’s a hard defeat, especially coming in at half-time. To be honest, I thought we were marginally better (in the first-half).”

It could have been 3-2 for the closing stages, as a shot from close range hit the post and was cleared off the line before the hosts eventually cleared it.

“You need a bit of luck. It’s still a defeat from where we’re at.

“There’s positives to be taken out of it. We passed quite well tonight at times, especially in the first-half, I thought we were marginally better. We conceded those first two goals too quickly.

“If it was 3-2 it would have made the last few minutes exciting but it wasn’t to be.

“We’ve dug in. If you get ahead of them you’ll win the league. They are the best team in the league.”

It was a very different performance to that at Tolka Park the previous Friday, where Rovers looked a shadow of themselves against a Shelbourne side they have struggled with so far this season in the two games they have played.

“They were all at it tonight. We just weren’t busy enough on Friday. I thought they passed it well, it’s just unfortunate that we’ve thrown up the stupid goals that we did. It does suck the life out of you.”

As well as Rovers played in Tallaght Stadium on Monday night, there is a sense that this Shamrock Rovers side is just too strong.

“With the greatest respect to them, they’re bringing internationals off the bench here, they’ve hand-picked this team that they have over the last 3-5 years, Mandriou, Lyons, Lopes - that weakens Bohs.

“From Dundalk, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon, we could go through them all.

“These players aren’t coming through their academy. And if there’s a top player here in the league they will get him.

“In saying that, they have signed in well, you have to make them play well and in fairness to Bradley he’s done a good job. They’re comfortable. It is quite effective.”

Rovers take on St Patrick’s Athletic at The Showgrounds this Saturday evening.

Pats are now above the Bit O’Red in the table with four points separating the two sides.

“There’s not an easy game in the league.

“We’ve drawn with them twice and we’ve drawn with UCD, at the top and bottom of the table. That makes next week more interesting.”

While they came home from Tallaght with nothing, Buckley says the signs were encouraging, and he wants his side to play like that more regularly to try and put a run of form together.

The inconsistent form is a concern at the minute.

“I was gutted on Friday evening and the way we played - it was arguably the worst we’ve played this season. Second half was a bit better but it still wasn’t good enough.

“I can’t fault the effort of everyone tonight. They’ve worked extremely hard. We have to be, scoring the first goal in these games is very important. Our general play was decent tonight without having a load of goalscoring chances. We have to play like that on a regular basis.”