Buckley not panicking ahead of busy month

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley says they will ‘just have to get on with it’ as they face a busy April.

On Tuesday night, the Bit O’Red played their second game of the month, having played against Shelbourne on Friday and Bohemian last night.

Rovers will play 20% of their league games in the month of April.

One of those games, the Bohs game, is the rescheduled game from the opening day of the season.

Then there’s Easter weekend when Rovers will play on Friday and Monday again.

“We’ve seven in April and three scheduled for May. I’m not sure how it’s worked out like that,” Buckley said following Friday night’s defeat to Shelbourne.

“I’m sure the FAI look at all this and figure it out somehow because it’s difficult when you’ve seven games in one month.

“One is a rescheduled game, but none-the-less we just have to get on with it.”

With such a burst of games this early in the season, there is a concern over injuries with a build up of fixtures.

Player of the month for March Aidan Keena was substituted just before half-time on Friday night as he picked up a slight injury.

Liam Buckley, at that early stage, did not feel that Keena’s injury was serious but nonetheless a concern.

“We just need to try and avoid injuries bearing in mind we have seven games in 28 days.

“It’s tough on the players but given there’s so many games, it gives us a chance to turn things around and given that there is not a lot between many of the teams, if you win a couple of games, you’re right back in the mix.”

The Bit O’Red picked up their first defeat of the season on Friday night when they lost to Shelbourne at The Showgrounds.

For Damien Duff’s side, it was just a second win of the season after they were promoted from the First Division.

It was a below par performance from the hosts who were unbeaten this season prior to Friday night.

“We were disappointed because we never turned up.

“We didn’t do near enough in the first half and the second half was a bit better, but not good enough.

“There was a penalty between the two teams and other than that Ed McGinty didn’t have much to do and I know their goalkeeper was the same, but to me it was a bang average match,” Buckley said.

When assessing where things went wrong, Buckley did mention the poor state of the pitch at The Showgrounds.

The pitch has improved in recent weeks, but the dry weather over the last week or so means the pitch was very dry and the sand was clearly visible.

Heavy rain on Monday will certainly help the pitch, however.

“I’m not sure what went wrong. The pitch doesn’t help to be honest. But we won’t throw the baby out with the bath water.

“We’re only seven games into the season, we’ve the cup to come along with European football. We just need to reflect on performances like that and see where we can better.

“It’s difficult to create a style or a way of playing because if you pass to feet, it takes a bounce or a bobble and that can affect your confidence.

“But it will get better and it will take a bit of time to improve.”

The Rovers boss has warned that more performances like that would see his side struggle as the season goes on.

“There are seven or eight teams that can make that top four. If you don’t turn up, like we didn’t against Shels, then you’ll struggle to get a result.”

The Bit O’Red took on Bohemian at The Showgrounds last night in the rescheduled game from the opening day of the season.

Details of that game will be available on sligochampion.ie