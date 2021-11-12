Buckley looking forward to big Rovers’ support in Derry for tonight’s last away match

Sligo Rovers play their final away game of the season tonight as the Bit o’ Red travel to take on Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The Bit O’Red go in search of a first win of the season over the Candystripes. Derry are the only side Rovers have not beaten this year, while Liam Buckley’s side have also won in seven of the nine away venues this campaign.

Rovers are set to have a sold out away allocation after hundreds of supporters purchased tickets this week.

In team news, Regan Donelon returns from injury. Johnny Kenny is away on Republic of Ireland Under-19 duty. Greg Bolger and Adam McDonnell will have late fitness tests. Danny Kane is ruled out.

Liam Buckley said: “We’ve worked hard over the year to establish the position we’re in. There is no let up from our point of view. The three points is important to us regardless of what happens elsewhere. We’re fully focused on how we finish the year.

“I was delighted for the group to secure third place with two games left. While second place is up for grabs, we’ll be going for it certainly and we’d love to take that to the final night of the season. It would be a magnificent achievement to get it but as much as anything it’s important we see out the year as best as we can.

“The players have put in big shifts to get us here and I’ve been delighted with that. We’ve got a lot back from injury to help us in recent weeks.

“Derry are in the mix for Europe. They’ll be chasing that in what is their final home game but from our point of view we go there looking for three points. We’ll look forward to the big crowd and the support we’ll receive and give it our all to get the win.”