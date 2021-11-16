Sligo

Buckley hopes Rovers can finish season on a high

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

sligochampion

Jessica Farry

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley is hopeful that his charges can finish the season on a high as they take on Bohemian at The Showgrounds on Friday night in their final game of the season.

Rovers have already secured third place and European football for next season, although a win against Derry City on Friday night would have kept them in with a chance of getting second place if they managed to catch St. Patrick’s Athletic.

