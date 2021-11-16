Buckley hopes Rovers can finish season on a high

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley is hopeful that his charges can finish the season on a high as they take on Bohemian at The Showgrounds on Friday night in their final game of the season.

Rovers have already secured third place and European football for next season, although a win against Derry City on Friday night would have kept them in with a chance of getting second place if they managed to catch St. Patrick’s Athletic.

It was a below par performance from the Bit O’Red in Derry on Friday, but it mattered little as for Rovers it was already job done the previous week.

“In the first half Derry were well on top, I thought in the second half we did a little bit better but not enough. In fairness to Derry, they probably deserved their win tonight,” he told The Sligo Champion afterwards.

Rovers had a couple of golden opportunities to get back into the game after going 1-0 down, but Derry doubled their lead in the second-half.

Goal-line clearances from both Lewis Banks and John Mahon kept Rovers in the game, until the hosts got their second.

“We had one or two decent chances ourselves in fairness. Over the 90 minutes we didn’t deserve to win the match, I felt we didn’t do enough.

“We were slow getting to the ball, especially in the first half. It won’t take away from us finishing third. We’ve got Bohemians next week.”

Buckley was without a number of key players on the night. Goalkeeper Ed McGinty missed out through illness, Greg Bolger was injured and Johnny Kenny was away on international duty.

“There was a few missing tonight,” Buckley said.

“Unfortunately Ed McGinty and Shane Blaney had a cold, they haven’t Covid but they’re just ill.

“Greg Bolger (injured), Robbie McCourt came off with a slight bit of a concussion, nothing major. We were missing a few, but it’s not about the ones going out it’s the ones going in. I think we did better in the second half.”

Buckley added that McCourt appeared to be OK following the clash of heads on Friday night that forced him to be substituted.

“It was just a clash of heads. He’s been assessed, he’s fine, he will be OK. I’m sure he’ll be OK when he gets home tonight.”

Bohs lie in wait for Rovers’ last game of the season. The Dubliners are still battling it out for fourth place with Derry City, so they will be travelling to Sligo with something to play for.

“We’ll be doing our best to beat Bohs, that’s for sure. I think we will have one or two back that we’re missing here this evening.

“There will obviously be a full house next weekend please God, I’d certainly like us to sign off on a win. It puts everybody in a good mood, and see where we go from the off season.”

Plans are continuing for next season, with players signing new deals to remain with the club.

Next year is firmly on the minds of everyone, while Buckley himself will be talking to the club to discuss his own future.

“There’s a bit going on behind the scenes. We’re planning for next year at this minute in time, you’ve got one eye on it. Bearing in mind we can’t be beaten for third. it would have been nice to win tonight to take it on to next week, but it wasn’t to be.

“I’m chatting with the boys now,” he added regarding his own situation for next season.

And while Buckley believes there is improvement needed within the squad, he still admits he is excited about the potential that this group of players has.

“We finished third, it is an achievement from where we’re at. If you look at the budgets around the league, there’s a few ahead of us. We struggled through a spell in the summer jut after Europe and we were missing some key players. It really hurt.

“It knocked the confidence, and focus generally on losing games. We were first at one stage, we’ve been in third spot from there until now. We’ve got ahead of Derry, Dundalk, we’ve kept ahead of them.

“I’m looking at it and I’m saying ‘is there improvement needed? Of course there is. Is there stuff that we can get better? Yes there is’.

“Please god next year there will be improvement. I do think this was a better season than last year. I’m sure all the clubs are talking to the same players with a view to making some changes, it’s how well you make them changes that will matter.

“I’m excited about the potential that this group has.”