Buckley hopeful win sets Rovers up nicely for clash with Pat’s

A relieved Liam Buckley emerged from a happy Sligo Rovers dressing room shortly before 10pm on Monday night.

He had just watched his side snatch a win when a draw looked odds-on – and give their push for Europe a major boost.

“We’re delighted, it’s a fantastic win from where we’re at with three games to go,” he said.

“There was nothing in the game, Longford played well this evening, it was scrappy at times, they’d a few chances and we’d a couple at the other end but I’m just delighted with the finish, it was brilliant, it’s a very important three points at this stage.”

While the manner of the performance, ordinarily, may be a bigger talking point, the point at which the season is at now means the result supersedes all else.

“At this stage now it’s about results,” the Dubliner said.

“We’ve been stung in the last minute or two a few times in relation to matches, Pats got a late equaliser earlier in the season. For us it keeps us right in the mix for a European spot.

“It was quite flat in fairness,” he said of the match itself.

“The game Friday night had an impact but we stuck at it, it was a great finish for the goal. It’s fantastic, it keeps us in pole position, we’re guaranteed nothing at this stage but we’ve got Pats on Friday, they drew 2-2 with Bohs tonight so it’ll obviously be a difficult game there but if we go and win it that puts us in a really good spot.

“We’ve played better for sure but I can’t fault the effort, they’re all working and they’re all trying, we just need to be clever and play that bit better, we need to have a quicker tempo in the first half. But it’s all about results at this stage.”

Buckley also added praise for the visitors, who have caused Rovers significant trouble this season. While the Bit O’Red have won all four matches between the sides in this campaign, the margins have been very, very tight.

“Shamrock Rovers have beaten Longford 1-nil on four occasions – I stand corrected on that if it’s wrong – but on two or three occasions they were goals in the 94th minute or 93rd minute,” he explained.

“They’re a fairly dogged side, fit lads, I think where they are in the table, points wise, doesn’t reflect there this evening. They’re all trying, working hard, and they’ve got some good players in their group. From our point of view, with four games to go it doesn’t matter who it was, whether it was Longford or Shamrock Rovers, we’ve just got to try and get a result in these games and get us over the line.

Banks goal lit up an otherwise dour match, and Buckley concluded with praise for the defender.

“If he can keep on doing that for me I’d be more than delighted but it was a tremendous finish bearing in mind he got it first time and the keeper didn’t get a chance with it, but to be honest I don’t mind who scores once we’re winning.”