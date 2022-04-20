Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Buckley demands better from his players for season ahead

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

sligochampion

Jessica Farry

There was much relief for Sligo Rovers on Monday evening as their 1-0 victory over Finn Harps put them back on form - having not won a game since their last meeting with their Donegal counterparts in mid-March.

It wasn’t about how they won, or by how much, the three points were the most important thing in order to put a stop to the win-less streak for the Bit O’Red.

Privacy