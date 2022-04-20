Buckley demands better from his players for season ahead

There was much relief for Sligo Rovers on Monday evening as their 1-0 victory over Finn Harps put them back on form - having not won a game since their last meeting with their Donegal counterparts in mid-March.

It wasn’t about how they won, or by how much, the three points were the most important thing in order to put a stop to the win-less streak for the Bit O’Red.

Three points gained, manager Liam Buckley still feels as though there is work to be done if his side is to go anywhere in any competition this season.

He told The Sligo Champion: “We’ve had a few poor results, there wasn’t a lot in a lot of those games they were just poor results, it’s nice to win here this evening. It keeps us in the mix, from a confidence point of view we can take a little bit from it.

“The first half I thought was reasonable from where I’m at, second half we just were on the backfoot a bit, they had quite a few opportunities.

“We got a few blocks here and there. It is what it is, we’ve got a result and we’ll look to push on.

“We’ve got to try and be a bit better for Drogheda which will be another tough game but we’re in the mix at the top end of the table and we need to stay there.”

Rovers dominated proceedings in the first-half and limited Finn Harps to very few chances of their own.

However, in the second-half Liam Buckley’s side had a lot more defending to do and had to be alert as Harps threw everything forward to try and get a late comeback.

“We were comfortable in possession in the first half, we passed quite well, we created quite a few chances, it’s just the second half.

“We need to discuss that as a group going forward.

“We can’t afford to sit back, we’ve got to work out why we’re sitting back like that in relation to potentially throwing up opportunities for the opposition to score, so we need to make sure we’re on the front foot, especially in the second half.

“And move on. We freshened it up this evening, and we made a couple of changes too. I just want us better.”

Despite the pressure from Harps, Rovers’ rearguard wasn’t beaten, although they did come close on a couple of occasions late on.

It’s something that Buckley is adamant they will need to work on for the games ahead, and wants his side to be careful regarding the concession of throw-ins and free-kicks late on.

“We’ve got lazy throwing up free-kicks and throw-ins. Finn Harps, they just lump it into the box.

“They lump the throw-ins into the box and look for second balls, if they get lucky they get chances.

“That’s what you have to deal with. We have to make sure that going forward we don’t throw any stupid free-kicks away, and equally for throw-ins.

“I think the lads deserved the win tonight, they fought, they scrapped it out.

“The pitch is something similar to our own, we’re used to that to some degree.”

The win, Buckley says, will do wonders for players’ confidence, and now that they have it he wants his side to push on for this weekend’s game against Drogheda United at The Showgrounds.

“It’s big (win for confidence). When you’re losing matches it drains you, it drains everybody. You just have to put a stop to it. We have put a stop to it, we put a stop to it last week when we drew but nonetheless we picked up a win here this evening.

“We want to push on now against Drogheda and grab it, and make sure we give a good account of ourselves and start getting better with our play.

“We’ve European football coming up, we’ve the rest of this league campaign and we’ve the FAI Cup.

“I want us playing better, we do need to play better if we’re going to have any chance of doing something in those competitions.”

Buckley was able to shuffle around his squad and make five changes on Monday night from the side that started against Dundalk the previous Friday.

Having strength in depth is vital, the Rovers boss says, and with replacements who are equally as good as those who are starting, he believes this is his best squad since joining the Bit O’Red.

“Herein lies the advantage of having a reasonable squad. This is arguably the best squad we’ve had while I’ve been here.

“As long as all the boys are buying into the fact that they can’t play every week because all the other 8 or 9 players that don’t play, will play.

“We want to mix it up. I’m happy enough to play any of them. I want whoever is playing, playing better.”

Striker Max Mata will be assessed throughout the week ahead of the game against Drogheda after he went off injured holding his calf.

Aidan Keena, still recovering from that calf injury he picked up against Shelbourne, played 45 minutes against Dundalk but wasn’t required on Monday night so Buckley is hopeful that he will be available if needed.

“He (Mata) tweaked his calf, so we have to see how that is. We’ll have to weigh him up.

“Fortunately we didn’t need Aidan Keena this evening off the bench so hopefully he will be ok for Friday.

“We have a reasonable squad, no matter what position I look in there’s a reasonable replacement so please God Max isn’t too bad.”

Buckley’s side take on Drogheda United this Saturday at The Showgrounds.

Rovers were 3-0 winners in their last meeting with the Louth side, with Will Fitzgerald, Jordan Hamilton and Lewis Banks getting on the scoresheet that day.