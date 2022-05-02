Buckley applauds Heaney’s impact off bench against Shamrock Rovers

Academy graduate Cillian Heaney gave his manager Liam Buckley reason to consider handing him more game time last Friday night when his impact coming off the bench helped earn Sligo Rovers a point against Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Heaney scored twice in a pre-season game against Athlone Town prior to the season starting, but has had to be patient and make do with bench appearances so far this season.

With Max Mata out, and Aidan Keena not fully fit, the Rovers boss handed the Mayo man an opportunity off the bench on Friday night with the Bit O’Red trailing 1-0 at the time.

Heaney’s impact was almost instantaneous, then setting up Jordan Hamilton’s equaliser alongside his compatriot David Cawley - earning Rovers a valuable point.

The Rovers boss praised Heaney’s performance after coming on with 24 minutes left on the clock.

“He’s another on of the kids who came through the academy, the likes of Mark Byrne and Johnny Kenny, there’s quite a few of them.

“They just need an opportunity to get in the team, he’s been banging the door down for the last 12 months.

“I do like him. I would prefer some of these kids coming into the team when we’re doing well, rather than not doing well.

“He’s come on and made the impact tonight, he’s a lot to offer, he’s a really good header of the ball, he’s quick, he’s technically very good, so I see a bright future for him.

“I wouldn’t have played him if I didn’t rate him. It’s like young Mark Byrne.

“All these kids can play, they just need an opportunity. If the team is playing better they’ll flow a lot better, they’ll look better.

“I’m delighted with Cillian. He’s put in a big shift.”

That point against Shamrock Rovers stretched Rovers unbeaten run to three games, and keeps them in fourth place, level on points with St Patrick’s Athletic who occupy fifth and one point behind Dundalk in third.

The hosts battled hard to get that point, and had to survive wave after wave of attack from their opponents in the closing stages while down to 10 men after Garry Buckley received his second yellow card of the evening.

“A hard earned point this evening,” Liam Buckley said.

“I thought we deserved it, barring the last ten minutes when they had an extra man after Garry Buckley got sent off. I thought they put in a good shift, I’m pleased with the point.”

Rovers have come through a somewhat rocky patch of form, and have returned to a good run recently, picking up wins over Finn Harps and Drogheda United, before that draw with the Hoops at The Showgrounds on Friday evening in a game that was televised.

“It’s another game we’ve gone unbeaten. When you lose everybody remembers that it’s two or three, four or five.

“Once you’re not losing, it’s three now, we’re jut moving along. We’ve got to get out to Shels next week and make sure we give a good account of ourselves.”

Rovers lost Shane Blaney, who started at left back, early in the second-half after he was forced off having picked up a head injury earlier in the first-half.

The Donegal native looked to be struggling following the impact of that clash of heads, and there was some surprise that he returned to the pitch for the second-half.

But he was taken off eventually having indicated he was unable to continue.

“Shane was saying he was OK, and in the dressing room, at half-time he was fine but he obviously wasn’t and we took him off.”

On Aidan Keena, Buckley said the Mullingar man is still recovering from a calf strain that saw him sit out a number of fixtures earlier in the season.

Keena made way for Heaney after the hour mark in Friday night’s game, and Buckley wants fans to show patience towards the March player of the month who is still trying to get back to full fitness.

“Aidan is still coming back from injury.

“We need the fans to be patient with him, he’s missed a few games with a calf strain, we need to be extremely careful with him.

“If we bring him back too early, it foes again and he’s out for anther few weeks.

“We’re just getting him back in training wise. He’ll be the better for tonight, next week.”

Buckley’s side face yet another tricky weekend, with trips to both Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers ahead.

“Difficult weekend. That’s why we have the squad that we have. We’re comfortable making changes, we need everybody to expect to be playing and when they’re playing to put in a shift like they did tonight.”

It’s a big weekend as the season ramps up ahead of the mid-season break at the end of the month.

And Rovers will face St Patrick’s Athletic in their next home game on March 14th, with a visit to Dalymount Park ahead the following Friday.

Their final game ahead of the mid-season break consists of a trip to Belfield to take on UCD on Friday May 27th.