Boyce strikes late to break Rovers’ hearts

Johnny Kenny netted for Sligo Rovers to bring them back into the game before half-time. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers hearts were broken as Ronan Boyce’s 86th minute strike earned Derry City all three points in a dramatic encounter at The Showgrounds.

The Candystripes went ahead early through Joe Thomson’s goal of the season contender, before Johnny Kenny equalised.

An incredibly dramatic second half certainly left the crowd entertained, with both sides coming close to scoring a winner.

But, it was the visitors who struck on 86 minutes to take all three points.

That means Rovers have lost seven games in a row in all competitions, four in the league.

Rovers' recent dip in form has led to the squad and indeed management being questioned for the first time this season.

Six defeats in a row in all competitions means the pressure is on the Bit O’Red after a superb first half of the season, a spell in which they reached top spot for a couple of weeks.

Manager Liam Buckley has struggled to put his finger on what exactly is going wrong, but that poor run of form means the gap has widened between Rovers in third and St. Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers in second and first respectively.

The Candystripes, on the other hand, have recovered well from a poor start to the season and came into this game just four points behind Sligo Rovers, level with Bohemians.

City have been a different animal under manager Ruaidhri Higgins, whose first game in charge was a 1-0 win over Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Derry won their three games before coming to The Showgrounds, and certainly looked like a team brimming with confidence as they controlled the early stages of this encounter.

Liam Buckley made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Bohs in Dalymount last week. Regan Donelon, Romeo Parkes and Ryan DeVries all made way for Colm Horgan, Mark Byrne and Johnny Kenny.

Greg Bolger remained sidelined with a knee injury, while Shane Blaney didn’t pass a late fitness test. Robbie McCourt is still out with a fractured wrist, while new signing Andre Wright will not be available until the Drogheda United game on September 3rd.

In a blistering start to the game, Rovers ‘keeper Ed McGinty was busy for the opening stages. The 21-year-old had to be alert to get behind Jamie McGonigle's early shot after he twisted and turned to make his way past three opposition players, before the Rovers goalkeeper was beaten by an incredible strike on six minutes.

As the visitors were awarded a free-kick from around 35 yards, it appeared as though they were going to aim for goal even from that distance. Former Burnley man Danny Lafferty rolled the ball into the path of Thomson whose thunderous strike fired past McGinty to give Derry a 1-0 lead. A goal of the season contender for sure.

Rovers went on the attack to try to find an equaliser, with Kenny firing straight at Nathan Gartside in the Derry goals, before Adam McDonnell’s corner was glanced wide by the head of Garry Buckley.

Derry’s quick attacks were causing Rovers problems, but a second free-kick taken by Thomson didn’t catch McGinty off guard this time, with the Rovers stopper saving comfortably.

Liam Buckley's side soon found their feet, taking control of the game half way through the first half.

Kenny was like a man possessed as he was determined to get his side back into this game, as they enjoyed a spell of complete dominance.

Kenny’s effort from the left was well over, before he missed a golden opportunity to level the scoring.

A backpass from Ronan Boyce was left short for Gartside, allowing the Riverstown man through on goal. But, as he took the ball wide, Gartside had the time to get into position to make the save.

It was all Rovers at this stage, as they were well and truly knocking at the door. A threatening ball from Banks fell invitingly for Kenny, who was just millimetres away from connecting, with the momentum with the men in red.

Rovers were eventually rewarded for their work on 42 minutes when Kenny made it 1-1.

The superb Lewis Banks burst down the right to set up Mark Byrne. Byrne sent the ball into the middlet as he spotted Kenny yards away from goal. Kenny rarely misses from there, and he was right on target this time to make it one apiece.

The second-half started with the same intensity as the first, and Gartside had to come well off his line to the edge of his box to intercept Kenny's run.

The pace of the game was intense as both sides desperately fought to find a way to win this encounter.

A lovely cross from Banks was nodded goalwards by Mark Byrne, but Gartside got a strong hand in the way, palming the ball into the path of Kenny who couldn’t get the shot on target.

John Mahon’s excellent tackle prevented Jack Malone from getting the shot away, while down the other end Kenny ran on to Byrne’s ball over the top which was intercepted by a Derry defender.

There was more drama left, as on the 86th minute, Boyce put Derry ahead once again. In a move he started himself, Boyce found Will Fitzgerald on the right. The substitute’s cross was deflected back into the path of Boyce who volleyed it into the net to break Rovers’ hearts.

It was an agonising defeat for Rovers who have not earned any points since the 1-0 win over Longford on July 3rd.

This was a much improved performance by Rovers, but it’s still a seventh consecutive defeat.

They will not be in action next weekend as it's a cup weekend, so Rovers’ next game will be against Drogheda on September 3rd against Tim Clancy’s side.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Colm Horgan, Mark Byrne (David Cawley, 75), Niall Morahan (Romeo Parkes, 80), Adam McDonnell, Walter Figueira, Jordan Gibson, Johnny Kenny.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Ciaran Coll, Eoin Toal, Ronan Boyce, Jack Malone (Darren Cole, 88), Ciaron Harkin, Joe Thomson, Evan McLaughlin (Bastien Hery, 61), Danny Lafferty, Jamie McGonigle (Will Fitzgerald, 72), Junior Ogedi Uzokwe.

Referee: Neil Doyle.