Bolger and Morahan suspended for visit to Tallaght

Sligo Rovers will be without both Niall Morahan and Greg Bolger for the visit to Tallaght Stadium on Friday night, as the duo will be serving suspensions.

Bolger will miss two games, while Morahan will miss just the one.

The pressure is on Liam Buckley's side, who will be hoping that they can pick up something against the league leaders, despite the odds not being in their favour.

Derry City remain four points behind Rovers, with Bohemians a point further back with a game in hand.

Rovers have won two games in their 13 in all competitions.

Rovers have already beaten the Hoops at Tallaght Stadium earlier this year, when the Bit O’Red then went top of the table for a brief period.

Shane Blaney will return to training next week, but this game comes too soon for the Donegal man.

Liam Buckley said: “We put in a decent performance last time in Tallaght and the game in Sligo a few weeks ago was very close which Shamrock Rovers edged.

“They’re a top quality side, they’re looking to retain the title and are in a great position to do so and they’re top of the league for a reason.

“We took three points in the away fixture, a draw in The Showgrounds, a narrow defeat in a game Shamrock Rovers played quite well in, so we know we’re capable of getting a result and we go there with that in mind.

“The second half against Waterford, we were a little bit disappointed because we didn’t do enough to win the game. Waterford a good side with the form they’ve shown in the second half of the season, they’ve proven very difficult to beat.

“We have known for the last two weeks that we’d be without Greg and Niall for this fixture. They’re brilliant midfielders but we do have a squad with lots of quality in it and we’ve kept in mind the changes we’d have to make as we’ve prepared for this game. Shane Blaney is going to return to training next week so he’s very close.

“Nothing has changed from our end in terms of our ambitions, in terms of our overall goals, and in terms of the quality we have within our group.

“We know teams are trying to chase us down, we have that lead with seven games to go and the number of rivals is only increasing. It’s no surprise with the way the league is and we’re in the better position compared to last season. We’ve got to dig in and show what got us this far in the season.”