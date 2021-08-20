Blow for Sligo Rovers as Bolger to miss Derry game

Sligo Rovers have confirmed that midfielder Greg Bolger will be missing for Saturday’s crunch tie with Derry City at The Showgrounds.

The Wexford man sustained a knee injury prior to last week’s defeat to Bohemian at Dalymount Park, and will now miss a second consecutive game.

Robbie McCourt remains sidelined as he recovers from a fractured wrist, while Shane Blaney is a doubt.

New signing Andre Wright is not available but is expected to be in contention for the game against Drogheda United in two weeks.

Rovers have endured their worst run of the season in recent weeks but continue to sit in third place and will remain there regardless of the weekend’s results.

With 11 wins from 22 matches so far, Rovers remain in their best league position since the middle of the last decade.

However, the chasing pack are closing in the race for Europe with 14 matches to play in the league campaign.

The Candystripes are four points behind the Bit O’Red. A Will Patching goal was the difference between the two sides in their previous meeting at The Showgrounds as Derry City claimed a shock victory in Ruaidhri Higgins’ first game in charge.

Manager Liam Buckley said: “Looking back on the Bohemians game, there’s not a lot in it again. For the best part of 65 minutes we were competing well and had chances. We didn’t take them and Bohemians got the goal.

“Overall we didn’t too badly but we didn’t score and it has cost us. It is difficult as we have shown we can find form and win any match in this league and back it up again. We know we can create chances, score goals and when you’re on a run like we are it affects confidence. You have to keep working as hard as you can.

“We know it will turn for us by giving it our all and each game we face brings its own importance. We’re in a strong position to finish the season well. There are six or seven sides with an eye on Europe for next season. We showed last season that you can charge up the table and get in there.

“Derry have had a few good results so we know how hard it is each week in the league. That said, it has to be a case of bring it on now and we face it head on.

“We have had high points and low points in the season and there is no doubt this is a difficult one. We have to face the next 14 games with a mindset that there is a lot to achieve in the season because there certainly is that.”

Once again 800 fans will be in The Showgrounds for the game.

Buckley said: “Throughout the pandemic our supporters have been fantastic and it was greatly appreciated by everyone. We wanted them to come back to a situation where they really had something to shout about.

“Unfortunately that hasn’t happened and it’s coincided with the run we’ve been on. We really want to give them something and for them to stick with us. They’ve done it before and we are all in this together. We’d love to be able to give them a good night on Saturday, a win can turn things for us and the harder you work the more chance that will happen. We’ll be doing our utmost to get it on Saturday night.”