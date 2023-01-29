Blow for Sligo Rovers as Aidan Keena departs with just under three weeks to go until season starts

Disaster has struck for Sligo Rovers as last season’s top goalscorer Aidan Keena has departed the club to sign for League One side Cheltenham.

With the 2023 campaign starting in just under three weeks time, it’s back to the drawing board for John Russell who will need to work quickly to find a replacement.

The Mullingar native quickly became a fan favourite after signing for then manager Liam Buckley from Falkirk, winning the league’s golden boot in 2022.

Keena was a sensation with Rovers and scored a number of memorable goals, including during Rovers’ European run.

The 23-year-old scored a penalty against Athlone Town on Friday night in a pre-season friendly.

It’s understood a number of clubs in the UK made bids for Keena, with Cheltenham triggering a release clause.

A short statement from Sligo Rovers on Sunday afternoon said: “Sligo Rovers wish to confirm the transfer of Aidan Keena to English League One side Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee, plus substantial add-on payments.

“Keena joined the Bit O’ Red on a free transfer just over 12 months ago and had a magnificent season in 2022, scoring 21 competitive goals and finishing as top goalscorer in The League of Ireland Premier Division.

“The striker quickly became a fan’s favourite and leaves the club with our best wishes for the future having captured the hearts of everyone at the club with his hard work and his goal scoring contributions.”