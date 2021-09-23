Banks and Kenny return, but Bolger a doubt for Dundalk clash

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley will be glad to welcome both Lewis Banks and Johnny Kenny back from injury for Friday night's meeting with Dundalk at Oriel Park, but he will be forced into changes as Garry Buckley serves a one game suspension and Greg Bolger is a doubt.

Shane Blaney remains sidelined with a foot problem, which will force Buckley into a reshuffle, with Blaney the de facto centre-half replacement when either Mahon or Buckley has been injured.

Rovers sit in third place in the table and clash with Dundalk for a fourth time.

The Bit O’Red are currently five points behind St. Patrick’s Athletic who occupy second, while Derry city are six points behind in fourth.

Rovers will be watching out closely for Bohemian, however, as Keith Long’s side are seven points behind with two games in hand.

Bolger will have a late fitness test, but it is unlikely he will be fit in time.

Liam Buckley told the club website: “I was reasonably happy last week. We’d like to have our general play a bit better and create more chances but bearing in mind we were playing Shamrock Rovers who are the leaders, we did okay. It was a hard game but we competed well.

“There is a quarter of the season left and our position is a good one. That said, it’s a starting point from now to the end of the season we have to pick up our fair share of points in order to keep inside the top three or four.

“It certainly won’t be easy and the nature of the league is any team, at any time, can go on a run of games where they win matches. We’ve seen it with nearly all of the teams and from our point of view it’s about getting results and we know we’re capable of doing so.

“Dundalk did well against us in Sligo last week in what was a very tight game, they won the FAI Cup game deservedly on Tuesday and their squad is of the nature than even when missing players, you can still pick an XI with lots of quality and experience. We’ve all experienced it this season to have players out and indeed we are missing two centre halves in Garry and Shane this week. You have to get on with it and I’m sure that victory has lifted them and we have to be ready.

“We’re focusing on ourselves and how we approach the game. It’s great to have Lewis and Johnny back as they are top players and we’ll check on Greg this week.

“As I said, we’ve got these nine games to do all we can to get results. We’re really looking forward to them as well because the players have worked hard to get us to this point. We trained well this week and recovered from the busy period so we look forward to the game.”