Avant Money unveiled as sponsors of Rovers’ WNL team

New Sligo Rovers signing Katie Melly, Delys Morgan, Brand and Communications Manager Avant Money, Colin Feehily, CEO Sligo Rovers and Amy Hyndman, new signing for Sligo Rovers pictured in the Showgrounds at the announcement. Pic: James Connolly

Avant Money has today been unveiled as the official sponsors of the first-ever Sligo Rovers women’s senior team in the Women’s National League (WNL) as part of a new two-year deal.

The Leitrim-based lender has been the primary sponsor of Sligo Rovers of the men’s senior team since 2020 and last year extended that agreement until the end of the 2023 season.

The agreement will now see the Avant Money logo feature as the main sponsor on the jerseys of both the men’s and women’s teams.

The news was confirmed as Katie Melly and Amy Hyndman officially signed for the Bit O’ Red this morning.

Sligo Rovers will begin their first season in the WNL in March, now proudly supported by a major player in the financial services industry based in the North West. As a community-funded club reliant heavily on fundraising and the backing of its core sponsors, this new deal with Avant Money gives Sligo Rovers even more confidence as they take to the pitch for the opening game of the season, away to Peamount United on March 5th.

The Sligo Rovers men’s team have achieved back-to-back European qualification in the two seasons Avant Money has been primary sponsor, evidence of a winning combination both on and off the pitch.

Speaking about the announcement, Avant Money CEO Chris Paul, said “Physical and mental wellbeing plays an important role in the culture of Avant Money and is one of many reasons we have just been accredited as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row. This also extends to the broader community through our support of many sporting organisations and events that encourage people, regardless of gender and ability level, to stay active.

"Therefore, having extended our relationship with the club with the recent renewal of our current deal supporting the men’s senior team, I’m delighted that we’re now expanding it by supporting the newly formed women’s team. Everyone at Avant Money wishes both teams the very best of luck as we head into the new season.”

Sligo Rovers chairman Tommy Higgins said: “We are simply delighted by the generosity of our primary sponsor Avant Money and how they share the vision and values of our football club.

“We joined the WNL because undoubtedly it was the right step to provide female players with the same pathway as the men’s team and Avant Money has been overwhelmingly supportive over the last number of years amid a time of great uncertainty in football.

“In particular, I want to thank Chris Paul, who has been so encouraging and ambitious in partnering with Sligo Rovers.”

The club has a strong backroom team in place for the new senior women’s team, with former player Steve Feeney already in place as manager and Jason McCartney appointed as coach this week. In addition, Jacqui Mulligan has also been appointed as a coach. Mulligan has a detailed background in sport, including as an elite performer for the Sligo GAA team as captain.