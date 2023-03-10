ATU Sligo’s soccer teams keep on winning silverware

ATU Sligo's Emma Doherty celebrates scoring against University of Galway's B team. Her goal proved to be the winner. Pic: James Fallon Photography.

Following on from ATU Sligo’s B team's victory in the CUFL Challenge Cup final against NRC Coleraine last week, the celebrations continued into this week as the college won even more silverware.

On Wednesday, the same men’s team took on the same opposition, this time in the CFAI Division 2 league final.

And, it didn’t start according to plan with ATU going behind early on. John Rusteed gave NRC Coleraine the lead, before they doubled that lead courtesy of Rusteed again after an error in the ATU defence.

Despite trailing by 2-0 at the half-way point, ATU Sligo came out of the blocks quickly and soon found their feet.

Darragh McGoldrick made it 2-1 on 57 minutes, before an incredible free-kick from Conor McKeon made it 2-2.

With eight minutes to go, the Sligo men took the lead. Cian Kilcoyne’s ball was flicked on by Jack Davitt, with James Heraghty on hand to fire into the net.

James Lawlor Kerr’s side made sure of their victory on 88 minutes when Heraghty nodded in from a corner.

Davitt made it 5-2 in injury time, to seal a league and cup double for ATU Sligo – the first time a Sligo side has achieved this feat.

Next, it was the turn of ATU Sligo’s women’s side on Wednesday as they were in action against University of Galway’s ‘B’ team in the WSCAI Division 1 final at Athlone Town Stadium.

Emma Doherty’s first half penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides, in a game that was played in difficult conditions in the Midlands.

University of Galway could not respond to Doherty’s opener, which was the winner in the end for Jason McCartney’s side.

This victory crowned a superb couple of week for ATU Sligo’s soccer teams, winning three trophies over the course of the last 10 days.