ATU Sligo overcome NRC Coleraine to win CUFL Challenge Cup final

ATU Sligo men’s B team won silverware on Tuesday afternoon as they were 2-1 winners over Coleraine’s NRC in the CUFL Challenge Cup final at Athlone Town Stadium.

The Sligo men came from behind in a tight contest to bring home the trophy.

NRC went ahead shortly after half-time when an effort from distance flew into the back of the net.

But, ATU Sligo fought hard and were back on level terms shortly afterwards when Rian Gorman got on the end of a corner.

It was all to play for at this stage, but Cian Kilcoyne’s penalty in the 84th minute sealed the trophy for ATU Sligo.