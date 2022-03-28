Athenry prove too strong for Strand Celtic in Connacht Cup quarter-final

Leo Doherty on the ball for Strand Celtic against Athenry. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Strand Celtic’s Connacht Cup journey came to an end on Sunday afternoon as they lost out 2-0 to Athenry in the quarter-final at MacSharry Park.

Conor McDonagh intercepted Adam Duffy’s free-kick from the edge of the box, before James Hannigan’s side went close as Leo Doherty and Dylan Martin drove forward, but Conor McKeon couldn’t connect well enough to get the shot away.

Strand started well, and forced TJ Forde in the Athenry goals into a couple of early saves - first from Max Stafford and then from Danny Gray’s dangerous ball in.

Athenry were calling for a penalty on 17 minutes when they felt the ball was handled in the box, but referee Paul Kilcoyne allowed play to continue.

Gary Shanahan, a former Galway FC player, and Colm O’Donovan both tested the Strand rearguard, before Gerard Murphy in the Strand goals saved Ray Moran’s travelling curling effort.

Shanahan was causing problems down the right win, but the home side were defending well.

Eventually, Shanahan got through and on 37 minutes gave his side the lead with a lovely finish from the right hand side.

A troublesome corner from Gray was well defended by Athenry, who took a 1-0 lead into the half-way point.

Leo Doherty nodded a free-kick over the bar as Strand fought hard to give themselves a chance in this game.

They fought hard, but Athenry should have extended their lead on 57 minutes.

Shanahan, again the danger man, flew down the right and cut in onto his left, his shot from close range was too heavy and it flew wide of the target.

Elliot Langan and O’Donovan tried to find a second for the Galway side, and it arrived on 80 minutes.

A free-kick from Dan Cunningham was headed in by Dec Cullen - a well worked goal.

As hard as they fought, Strand couldn’t match Athenry and they were knocked out of the Connacht Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Strand Celtic: Gerard Murphy, JJ McGowan, Leo Doherty, Conor McDonagh, Max Stafford, Barry O’Mahony, Fiachra Cogan, Caoilte Brannigan (Mark McCallion, 62), Dylan Martin, Conor McKeown (Ross Doherty, 56), Danny Gray.

Athenry: TJ Forde, Gary O’Connell, Dan Cunningham, Sean O’Callaghan, Dec Cullen, Stephen Relihan, Ray Moran, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Colm O’Donovan, Adam Duffy, Gary Shanahan.

Referee: Paul Kilcoyne.