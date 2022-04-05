Another frustrating night as Rovers lose second consecutive game

Bohemians manager Keith Long keeps the ball from Sligo Rovers' Robbie McCourt during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Bohemians at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Liam Burt of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Bohemians at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers suffered a second consecutive defeat at home as Liam Burt’s first-half goal earned just a second win of the season for Bohemian.

Burt struck in the first-half after good work from Promise Omochere, and Sligo Rovers found James Talbot in fine form in the Bohs goals, dealing well with everything that came his way.

Both Rovers and Bohs suffered disappointing defeats on Friday night, and came into this encounter keen to show a positive response.

Buckley’s men suffered their first defeat of the season on Friday night when they were beaten 1-0 by Shelbourne, while Bohs were on course for an important draw against Derry, before the Candystripes scored late on to take all three points.

The Rovers boss made five changes to the side that played on Friday night. March’s player of the month Aidan Keena missed off after sustaining an injury in that game against Shels, while Colm Horgan, David Cawley, Jordan Hamilton and Shane Blaney dropped to the bench.

Nando Pijnaker returned to the starting 11 having sat out that game as he had just returned from international duty with New Zealand, while Lewis Banks, Niall Morahan, Max Mata and Greg Bolger all came in.

Liam Buckley wanted a response from his side after a disappointing night on Friday, and while his side started well on Tuesday night, it was the visitors who had the better opportunities.

There were a few half chances early on for both sides, but on 26 minutes the Dubliners went ahead with a well worked goal.

Promise Omochere worked his way forward, shaking off a couple of Rovers players before finding Liam Burt on the left.

Burt finished with precision past McGinty to give Bohs the lead.

Rovers’ best chance of the half arrived shortly before half-time. A lovely long ball from Nando Pijnaker fell nicely for Mata.

With just Talbot to beat, Mata couldn’t direct his shot away from the Bohs keeper, who made himself big to put him off, and it worked.

The Bit O’Red knew they would need to be better in the second-half if they were to get anything from this game, and they were almost back on level terms when they came close on a couple of occasions.

Rovers felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Mata went over in the box, but referee David Dunne felt it was a fair shoulder in the box.

First, Adam McDonnell’s free-kick was nodded just over by Mata, before Talbot did well to smother the ball at the feet of Will Fitzgerald who looked through on goal.

Substitute Paddy Kirk fired wide from Karl O’Sullivan’s cross.

Ed McGinty made a couple of vital saves in the dying moments, denying Omochere from close range to prevent a second goal for Bohs on the night.

It was a disappointing night for the Bit O’Red, with Bohs now two points behind in 6th and Derry City eight points ahead at the top of the table, six clear of Shamrock Rovers in second.

Liam Buckley’s men will be hoping for a good reaction this Saturday night as they take on the league’s bottom side UCD at The Showgrounds. Kick off is 7.45pm.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, Nando Pijnaker, Robbie McCourt (Shane Blaney 88); Niall Morahan (Seamas Keogh 79), Greg Bolger; Karl O’Sullivan (Jordan Hamilton 88), Will Fitzgerald (Paddy Kirk 79) ; Adam McDonnell; Max Mata.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Rory Feely (Max Murphy 10), Ciaran Kelly, Grant Horton, Tyreke Wilson; Conor Levingston, Jordan Flores (Dawson Devoy 70); Kris Twardek, Liam Burt (Junior 70); Ali Coote (Jordan Doherty 94); Promise Omochere.

Referee: David Dunne