Alice Lillie signs for Sligo Rovers’ senior team for 2023

Youngster Alice Lillie has re-signed for Sligo Rovers and will be part of the club’s senior women’s squad for the 2023 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division season.

Lillie, from Ballinafad, came through the club’s Under 17 and 19 teams in the last two seasons and made her senior debut at The Showgrounds under manager Steve Feeney.

The talented defender arrived at The Showgrounds following spells at local clubs Strand Celtic and Arrow Harps.

The Ursuline College student is a current Irish international and has been involved with the Republic of Ireland regularly over the last couple of seasons.

Manager Steve Feeney is happy to have Lillie back on board again: “Alice is a great prospect. She done really well anytime she trained with us and, she deserved her chances to play some minutes last season.

“She is still young and we will look to increase those minutes this season but for her, she’s still developing and will be a key player for us in the coming years.”

The Bit O’ Red team are now back in pre-season training as the squad prepare for the start of the season on March 4th against Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Alice says she is thrilled to be back for the new season: “I am delighted to sign with Sligo Rovers for the upcoming season. I have been here for two seasons with the academy and I am very grateful to everyone at the club who have helped me and given me this opportunity to be with the senior squad.

“I am really looking forward to the new season working with Steve, his staff and the rest of the squad where we will be all challenged to achieve our potential.”

Rovers have a pre-season friendly at The Sean Fallon Centre next Saturday afternoon at 5pm against Athlone Town. The game will be free to attend.