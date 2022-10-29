Aidan Keena scores 17th of the season as Sligo Rovers beat St Pats in final home game

Aidan Keena scored his 17th goal of the season, his 20th overall, as Sligo Rovers were 1-0 winners over St Patrick’s Athletic in their final home game of the season at The Showgrounds on Friday night.

It means that St Pats are depending on Derry City to win the FAI Cup if they are to compete in Europe next season, as they have finished fourth and can’t catch Dundalk in third place.

That win confirms a fifth place finish for Rovers who head into their final game of the season in good form.

Rovers were unbeaten in their three games heading into Friday’s game, with two draws a win.

John Russell made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Derry City at The Showgrounds on Monday night.

Colm Horgan came in for the injured Shane Blaney, while Greg Bolger started with Robbie Burton dropping to the bench.

Pats manager Tim Clancy made three changes from the side that was beaten 4-1 by Shamrock Rovers in their previous outing.

Clancy handed a first start in a Pats shirt to goalkeeper David Odumosu, while Barry Cotter and Tom Grivosti returned to the starting 11.

In what was a bright start to the game, the visitors came close to opening the scoring as Richard Brush scrambled to save after Nando Pijnaker’s pass back was overhit.

Eoin Doyle was lurking and tried to squeeze the ball in past Brush, but the angle was too tight.

The battle was really in midfield as neither goalkeeper was tested in the opening stages.

Youngster Kailin Barlow flashed a shot wide of the post before the visitors had the best chance of the half to open the scoring.

A through ball from Serge Atakayi found Chris Forrester in space. The 29-year-old had momentum on his side as he charged down on goal but the final effort lacked the power and pace it needed to go in, with Lewis Banks able to clear it off the line.

Atakayi himself was causing problems for Rovers, drawing a save from Brush in the latter stages of the half.

It was a decent first half from both sides who were playing some lovely football.

Unfortunately, fans clashed at half-time with ugly scenes before the two sets of fans were separated.

The start of the second half was then delayed as Pats goalkeeper David Odumosu made a complaint to officials over a comment aimed in his direction.

The second half did eventually get underway. The Bit O’Red were handed a dubious looking penalty on 53 minutes when Aidan Keena was bundled over by Paddy Barrett, replays showed it may have been a harsh decision.

Nonetheless, the Mullingar man smashed his penalty past Odumosu to give his side the lead with his 17th of the season.

Rovers’ lead was looking comfortable, although Pats threw everything at the Bit O’Red defence to try and find a late equaliser.

Veteran Richard Brush was called into action a number of times as the Saints probed and probed.

But Brush wasn’t to be beaten and Rovers held out for a huge win.

It means little in terms of the table, but it does mean that Rovers go into their final game of the season on Sunday week against Bohs in fine form.

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Colm Horgan, Lewis Banks, Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk (Eanna Clancy 70); Adam McDonnell, Greg Bolger (Robbie Burton 51); Frank Liivak, Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow (Karl O’Sullivan 87); Aidan Keena.

St Patrick’s Athletic: David Odumosu; Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Paddy Barrett (Mark Doyle 68); Sam Curtis, Barry Cotter; Thijs Timmermans, Adam O’Reilly (Ben McCormack 77), Chris Forrester; Serge Atakayi (Billy King 63); Eoin Doyle.

Referee: John McLoughlin.