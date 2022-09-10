Aidan Keena scores 15th of season as Sligo Rovers beat Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers captain Greg Bolger, left, and teammate Aidan Keena, centre, celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park in Dublin. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Frank Liivak of Sligo Rovers celebrates with teammate Max Mata after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park in Dublin. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers put a bad week behind them as they saw off Shelbourne 2-0 at Tolka Park on Friday night.

Frank Liivak scored his third in three games and Aidan Keena scored his 15th of the season as Rovers were comfortable winners over a Shels side who have beaten them twice this year.

Their already feint European hopes received a further blow mid-week when the FAI forced Rovers to forfeit their 2-0 win over Dundalk as it emerged that Adam McDonnell, who played that game, was suspended.

The points were awarded to the Lilywhites, forcing Rovers further behind Pats in the chase for Europe.

Shane Blaney returned to the starting 11, as did Adam McDonnell with Cameron Evans and Will Fitzgerald dropping to the bench.

McDonnell sent a free over the bar on two minutes, before the hosts controlled the following 20 or so minutes.

There were strong claims for a penalty on three minutes when Jack Moylan’s effort appeared to hit a Rovers hand in the box, but referee John McLoughlin wasn’t swayed by the complaints.

A poor Nando Pijnaker clearance gifted Shane Farrell possession inside the box, but he couldn’t keep his effort on target.

Moylan dragged a shot wide after good work from Sean Boyd, with Matty Smith, Gavin Molloy and Moylan all seeing efforts fly wide in those opening 15 minutes.

Just as Shels thought they were getting closer to finding an opener, Rovers struck on 23 minutes.

A long ball from deep in defence released Liivak down the right hand side.

The Estonian international cut in, shook off Aaron O’Driscoll and cleverly placed his shot underneath Brendan Clarke in the Shels goals to put Rovers ahead against the run of play.

A diving Sean Boyd header was just wide of Luke McNicholas’ goal seconds later as Shels tried to find a response.

Keena’s free-kick just before half-time didn’t trouble former Rovers goalkeeper Clarke, as Rovers went in at half-time ahead.

Russell made a change at the half way point with Colm Horgan coming in for Pijnaker.

Max Mata missed a glorious chance to double Rovers’ lead on 52. One-on-one with Clarke, he couldn’t find the net as Clarke did enough to force it wide.

Moylan’s effort on the half volley just flew past McNicholas’ post, before the Bit O'Red found the net again.

Shane Griffin was robbed of possession by Aidan Keena whose drive at goal had more than enough power to beat Clarke.

JR Wilson forced a save from McNicholas, with Boyd unable to direct the follow up at goal as the Dubliners desperately tried to find a way back.

The hosts tried everything in the final stages to at least pull one back, but Rovers defended well and held out for the win which sees them remain in fifth, ten points behind St Pats in fourth.

Russell’s side travel to Derry on Tuesday to take on the Candystripes in their rescheduled game.

There is no game next weekend for the Bit O'Red.

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke, John Ross Wilson (Josh Giurgi, 83), Shane Griffin, Aaron O'Driscoll, Gavin Molloy, JJ Lunney (Mark Coyle, 83), Aodh Dervin (Brian McManus, 57), Shane Farrell, Jack Moylan (Gavin Hodgins, 73), Matty Smith, Sean Boyd (Dan Carr, 73).

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, Nando Pijnaker (Colm Horgan, 46), Paddy Kirk, Frank Liivak (Kailin Barlow, 78), Adam McDonnell (Niall Morahan, 80), Robbie Burton, Greg Bolger, Max Mata (Will Fitzgerald, 63), Aidan Keena.

Referee: John McLoughlin.