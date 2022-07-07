Advantage Sligo Rovers as Bit O’Red beat Bala Town in first leg of Europa Conference League tie

Max Mata and Aidan Keena were on the scoresheet for Rovers. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Sligo Rovers have the upper hand heading into the second leg of the Europa Conference League First Round Qualifying tie as they beat Bala Town 2-1 at Park Hall in Oswestry on Thursday evening, having gone behind early on.

Rovers held out for victory despite being reduced to ten men when Nando Pijnaker was dismissed later in the second half.

Bala went ahead early on, but the striker partnership of Aidan Keena and Max Mata showed their worth as they netted to give Rovers the upper hand ahead of the second leg.

Rovers travelled to the picturesque village of Oswestry on the border between Wales and England as favourites, a rarity when it's considered the Bit O'Red have only ever won three games in Europe, and have only progressed through a round one on occasion.

But, they were understandably given that tag on this occasion. Their opponents, a part-time Cymru Premier side, returned to pre-season early to prepare for this side, while Rovers are mid-way through their season.

And Rovers' good form under manager John Russell means they travelled across the water with the weight of expectation on their shoulders.

Over 400 fans travelled to support Rovers, with Bala giving around 44% of their allocation to the travelling support, which is generous considering they are only obliged to reserve 5% for the away fans.

Russell kept his faith in the same starting 11 that beat Shelbourne at The Showgrounds last Saturday, while Bala Town manager Colin Caton named new signing Ross White in the starting 11, with former Welsh international David Edwards also among the starters.

In his pre-match- interviews, Russell was adamant that his side should be wary of Bala Town, particularly as they were an unknown quantity.

Russell has studied the Lakesiders thoroughly over the last number of weeks, even travelling over to watch their pre-season friendly with Cliftonville.

Despite this, his side was shell-shocked on 6 minutes when they went behind.

Nando Pijnaker couldn’t clear the ball, allowing Mendes he space to shoot first time to put his side ahead.

Paddy Kirk forced a save from Alex Ramsay moments later, as he cut in from the left after receiving the ball from Morahan.

A vital headed clearance from Colm Horgan took the ball away from Chris Venables who was through on goal if he got the right touch.

Keena fired wide, before Mata’s super header from Will Fitzgerald’s cross was pushed onto the crossbar by Ramsay.

Just before the half-hour mark, Rovers were back in it.

Karl O’Sullivan found the Mullingar man, who had the confidence to lob the goalkeeper, to send the away fans into celebrations.

McGinty had to get his save right on 34 minutes as Venables pulled the trigger at close range, before Keena again tried his luck from distance, with Ramsay untroubled.

The Bit O’Red were by far the better side, and needed a second after the re-start. Mata dragged his effort wide on 48, before he hit the jackpot seconds later.

The hosts failed to clear a Rovers corner, with the Auckland native squeezing it in the corner to give Rovers the advantage.

The Welsh side were pushing for an equaliser, and they thought they were back on level terms on 77 minutes when Venables’ looping header just drifted past the far post.

Their chances were boosted on 79 minutes. Nando Pijnaker was robbed of possession after he took too long to make up his mind, with James Davies lurking nearby.

Davies charged down on goal and was dragged down by Pijnaker, who was handed a straight red card.

A follow-up corner caused problems for the Rovers defence who eventually cleared the danger.

Bala felt they should have had a penalty when Mendes went down in the box after a challenge from Lewis Banks, but the Gibraltar referee waved away their claims.

Rovers had to defend for their lives at times, but held on to take the win into the second leg against Bala next Thursday evening at The Showgrounds.

Bala Town: Alex Ramsay, Chris Venables, Lassana Mendes, Nathan Peate, Calum Woods (Oliver Southern, 66), Paul Rutherford (James Davies, 74), Antony Kay, Kieran Smith, Oliver Shannon (Bradley Bauress, 82), Ross White, David Edwards.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan, Nando Pijnaker, Shane Blaney, Paddy Kirk, Will Fitzgerald, Adam McDonnell, Niall Morahan, Karl O'Sullivan (Frank Liivak, 69), Aidan Keena, Max Mata (Lewis Banks, 82).

Referee: Jason Lee Barcelo (Gibraltar).