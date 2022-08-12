‘Administrative error’ means Fabrice Hartmann won’t be available for Sligo Rovers until new season

Sligo Rovers’ loan signing Fabrice Hartmann will not be able to play for the club until next year after an ‘administrative error’ means his registration missed the deadline.

Rovers manager John Russell confirmed that the 21-year-old will remain with the club and will train.

The German will be available for the new season, and Russell said Rovers will look at extending that deal if it goes well.

“There was an issue with the paperwork, it was an administrative error from the club’s side of things so the transfer didn’t go through on time. He’s missed the window.

"We have him until next July. We have an agreement with RB Leipzig that he’s with us until the following July so he’ll be with us and train, he just won’t be available for the next 12 games.

"He’ll do pre-season and then be available in January.

“He’s with us until the summer window and potentially we will look at extending that until the end of our season.”

When his signing was announced, Russell said: ’He has all the qualities to become a top player. What he needs now is a platform and I feel he can thrive at Sligo Rovers.’’

New signing Cameron Evans will be available for Sunday’s league game away to St Patrick’s Athletic in Inchicore.