Adam McDonnell signs for Bohemian after year and a half with Sligo Rovers

Adam McDonnell tackles former Bohs man Ross Tierney during Sligo Rovers' win over Motherwell in the Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round at The Showgrounds. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The departures have begun at Sligo Rovers as Adam McDonnell joins Paddy Kirk in the list of players who won’t be returning to the club for 2023.

Midfielder McDonnell signed for the Bit O’Red in the summer of 2021, after a spell in England.

McDonnell was a regular for Sligo Rovers, featuring in 32 league games in 2022 and starting 29 of those games.

The 25-year-old scored three goals in the league, two of those coming in a 2-0 win against UCD in which McDonnell played as a 10.

Bohs manager Declan Devine said: “It was refreshing to sit down with a player who is so really keen to get on board with this club.

“He is hard-working, technically-gifted, has had a great year with Sligo Rovers, fits the profile of the player I want to bring to the club, and he can’t wait to get started.

“I am delighted to get him in and I am really looking forward to working with him.”

McDonnell told Bohs’ official website: “Declan didn’t need to sell the club to me. I know so much about it already.

“I’m from Blanch myself, and a lot of people out my way are Bohs fans. I have friends who are fans of the club and have friends who played for the club.

“When I was younger, and when I was away in England, I always looked out for the club’s results.

“But Declan has told me the plans for next year, going full-time, and obviously that made it even easier to sign. The club is better than where it finished in the league this season, so Declan has come in and wants to change that.

“We know what we want to do next year. We want to get our heads down and get Europe. There is no reason why we can’t do that.

“When I saw Keith Buckley coming back to the club and James Talbot re-signing, for me they were massive signings. It is a great start.

“I know JT from when we were kids at Home Farm and Tolka Rovers so I know him really well and how talented he is. He’ll be like a new signing for the club.

“I work hard and I play with my heart. I like to put my foot in, but at the same time I am creative, calm on the ball, and have a tenacious side that you need in this league.

“So for me, I am just looking forward to getting my head down and cracking on, and I can’t wait to play in front of a packed Dalymount next season.”