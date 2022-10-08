Adam McDonnell scores twice as Sligo Rovers back to winning ways with victory over UCD

Sligo Rovers returned to fifth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table on Friday night as they were 2-0 winners over the league’s bottom side UCD at the UCD Bowl.

Adam McDonnell scored in the first and second half as the Bit O’Red were comfortable winners over a UCD side fighting for their lives to avoid the automatic relegation spot.

Rovers had lost their last two league games on the bounce coming into Friday’s game – losing to Shamrock Rovers and Derry City in consecutive games.

Their opponents, UCD, had one win in their previous five but Rovers would have travelled to South Dublin on Friday night cautious as they had not recorded a win over the Students in their three meetings this season.

John Russell made three changes from the side that lost to the league leaders last weekend – Robbie Burton, Niall Morahan and Will Fitzgerald came into the team with the injured Max Mata missing out while Greg Bolger and David Cawley dropped to the bench.

The visitors took control of proceedings pretty much straight away, and didn’t give UCD a chance on the ball or even time to try and keep hold of possession.

Aidan Keena had a half chance on 6 minutes but it was straight into the arms of Kian Moore in the Students’ goals.

There was a rare slice of the action for Richard Brush, in goals in place of the injured Luke McNicholas, on 10 minutes when Sean Brennan fired a shot at goal, but it was straight into the arms of the veteran.

Keena rose highest on 13 minutes to meet a ball from Robbie Burton, but he was denied his 16th of the season as his goal bound effort was saved brilliantly by Kian Moore in the UCD goals.

It was all Rovers at this stage of the game and it felt ominous for Andy Myler’s side who could barely get out of their own half, continually gifting possession to the determined Bit O’Red.

Rovers broke forward on 19 minutes with Keena cutting through the UCD defence.

The Mullingar man picked out the run of McDonnell who dinked it over the head of Moore to put Rovers ahead.

McDonnell was enjoying himself and was almost through on goal before he was ruled offside.

Russell was forced into a change before half-time as Colm Horgan suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced by Lewis Banks.

Read More

Going into the break 1-0 up, Russell will certainly have been pleased with his side's display, but will almost definitely have wanted them to continue in the same vein in the second half.

And they did just that. Will Fitzgerald played in Keena but the Mullingar man couldn’t control it in time and Moore came off his line to claim it.

The visitors were looking dangerous and again UCD were camped in their own half trying to deal with everything Rovers threw their way.

They eventually succumbed to pressure in the 56th minute when McDonnell got his second of the evening.

A fabulous ball from Robbie Burton in behind found McDonnell who rounded the keeper and coolly slotted it into the net to put daylight between the sides.

Keena forced a save from Moore just after the hour mark following good work from Paddy Kirk and Frank Liivak, while McDonnell almost had a hat-trick as his effort just curled wide of the post late in the second-half.

Brush was largely a spectator for the second-half, although UCD did enjoy more possession particularly after the introduction of players like Donal Higgins.

But, they couldn’t do anywhere near enough to even trouble Rovers who left South Dublin with a very comfortable three points.

There’s no game next weekend for the Bit O’Red after their game against Derry City was moved as the Candystripes are in FAI Cup semi-final action.

So Rovers’ next game takes place on Friday, October 21st with a visit to Casey’s Field where they will take on Dundalk.

UCD: Kian Moore; Jack Keaney, Evan Osam (Harry O Connor 67), Sam Todd, Alex Dunne (Johnny Haist 86), Dylan Duffy, Evan Caffrey, Dara Keane, Sean Brennan (Aaron Corish 67) Alex Nolan (Donal Higgins 52), Thomas Lonergan.

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush, Colm Horgan (Lewis Banks 35), Shane Blaney (Eanna Clancy 83) Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk, Niall Morahan (Kailin Barlow 83), Adam McDonnell, Will Fitzgerald, Robbie Burton (Seamus Keogh 88), Frank Liivak, Aidan Keena.

Referee: Oliver Moran