Sligo’s Usher captains Irish team

The 44th Olympic Trap Home Countries International Tournament took place last weekend on 20th and 21st August at Griffin Lloyd Shooting Grounds in Wales, and Sligo man Barry Usher was honoured the captain the Irish team.

Originally, the tournament was due to take place in Ireland, however, the venue was changed due to Covid 19.

Usher said: “I was delighted to qualify to shoot on the Irish team for the second time. However, I was honoured and surprised in equal measure to learn that I was nominated as Irish Team captain for the event in only my second time on the team.

“As this was also my first time shooting on an Irish team alongside 5 time Olympian Derek Burnett it was all a very memorable occasion for me.

“The Griffin Lloyds Shooting Grounds is set in the heart of the Welsh countryside and was a beautiful location for the competition. Unfortunately I was not at my best in the actual competition in what is a very unforgiving and psychologically challenging sport.

“It was still a great experience shooting at this level and there remains plenty to work towards in the future.”