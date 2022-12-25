Sligo’s Surf lifesavers reflect on a memorable 2022

Sligo Water Safety (SWS) had a busy and successful year of activities and competitions. SWS is a voluntary committee who promote water safety throughout the county. Water Safety Ireland (WSI) is the statutory voluntary body established to promote water safety in Ireland and SWS promotes water safety within the county through many initiatives and events.

Pool lifesaving skills are taught during the winter months and participants can take part in regional and national competitions which test speed and lifesaving skills.

In February, junior, senior and master age groups took part in the national stillwater lifesaving championships in Limerick. The Nipper age group had their regional stillwater competition in March at the pool in Leisureland Galway. The following month, many Nipper members qualified to take part in the national stillwater championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin. The stillwater events are different to the open water surf lifesaving events. Some of the pool events include a manikin carry and tow, an obstacle course, line throw, a tube rescue and various relay combinations in the pool.

Like the open water surf lifesaving events, vital lifesaving skills are learnt in a fun environment.

Before the summer school holidays began, SWS distributed a free educational programme to all primary schools called PAWS (Primary Aquatics Water Safety) via the Sligo Education Centre. These resources are available to the public via the Water Safety Ireland webpage (www.watersafety.ie/primary-school). SWS volunteers also gave a water safety talk to pupils of Carbury National School in Sligo town in June. Water safety information in Ukrainian was posted at Cregg House by SWS also. This information can be found on the Water Safety Ireland webpage (www.watersafety.ie/ukraine/)

The summer season of open water surf lifesaving for Nippers (age 8-14) and Junior (age 14 – 18) age groups started at the beginning of June. SWS taught surf lifesaving skills to children and teenagers at Rosses Point beach every weekend on Saturday and Sunday mornings for 10 weeks.

Surf lifesaving skills include swimming, use of boards and skis for water rescues and beach running events.

This summer was the first time for Nipper training to also take place in Enniscrone. A base has been established in Enniscrone to provide the opportunity for children in west Sligo to learn valuable lifesaving skills while having lots of fun. It was brilliant to see the beaches full of action, fun and learning. Surf lifesaving training for the senior and masters age groups took place over the summer months also at Rosses Point beach. The numbers joining the Masters age group (30 plus) is growing year on year which is fantastic to see. The nipper and junior age groups had their regional competition in Salthill Galway in August where many medals were won. Some of the competitors took part in the national competition a week later in Cork. The masters and seniors age group national surf lifesaving competition took place at Rossnowlagh beach in Donegal in September. The Sligo masters team did particularly well finishing third overall nationally. The Sligo team was small in numbers compared to other counties, but the performance of everyone contributed to the high table finish.

The instructors for stillwater and surf lifesaving training are all volunteers who give of their time freely which is much appreciated. Training for the instructors is ongoing. Several of the volunteer instructors completed the Water Safety Ireland assistant coaching course at the start of the summer. Several other coaches completed the level 1 coaching course.

SWS organised two successful Water Safety Weeks at Aughris and Enniscrone piers in July and August.

These weeks consisted of instruction in swimming and developing skills in rescue, survival and resuscitation. Children learned invaluable skills during these weeks from very dedicated instructors. All participants were successfully assessed at the end of the week by a Water Safety Ireland examiner. The Water Safety Weeks are annual events which are organised locally. The instructors for both weeks were fantastic and their dedication to the participants was clear to see daily.

In October the stillwater training for the junior age group began. This sees teenagers training weekly on a Sunday at the sports complex in Sligo where they learn many pool-based lifesaving skills. This age group will compete in the national competition at the start of the new year.

SWS are very grateful to the commitment of all the volunteers involved in running the many successful courses and events throughout the year. SWS wishes everyone a Happy Christmas and they look forward to many activities in 2023.