Sligo’s Seamus Somers wins the 36th Warriors Run in Strandhill

Saturday saw the staging of the 36th Annual Warriors Run after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. The break did not dull the appetite to take part in the race as it was sold out in record time. In the end, at 3.15pm 941 runners took to the route to tackle Knocknarea on a warm afternoon.

The good weather also brought out spectators in their hundreds to the beachfront and around the course to cheer on the runners in their endeavour. It was Sligo man Seamus Somers that took the lead from an early start and held it around the course and came home 1st in a time of 57 minutes and 10 seconds. In a rare result the first four runners home were from with Aidan McMoreland in 2nd place (59:36) and Martin Brennan in 3rd place (59:55). Martin’s brother Declan came in 1 minute behind him (1:00:58) to take the 1st Local Prize. Breege Connolly from Kinlough came in first in the Female category in a great time of 1:03:49 while Heather Foley from Sligo (1:06:53) and Caroline McLoughlin from Westport were 2nd and 3rd respectively. Nicola Casey took home the 1st Female Local prize (1:20:08).

There was great interest this year in the Warriors Walk as 75 Walkers took to the roads around the mountain. While the walk is a non-competitive event there is a perpetual trophy awarded to the first walker home in memory of Fergal Conway who was a member of the organising committee. The trophy was awarded to Nicola Brehony this year.

And there were 35 Junior Warriors (from 12 to 17 years) that competed in the 5km race on the day in various categories. Francis Donoghue Jr took the honours in a time of 15:46. Commenting on the day’s events Warriors Run PRO Micki Murray said they were delighted with the day. “It was a fantastic day for us, everything went smoothly enough with only a few hiccups, not bad after a 2 year break, we thought we’d have forgotten everything” he laughed. On the results of the race he said: “We all were absolutely delighted for Seamus’s win, he has competed in the Warriors Run on numerous occasions and has always been on the cusp in 2nd and 3rd places but you could see his determination this year, we know he trained hard and got his well deserved win”. Micki thanked all the 160 plus Volunteers on the day who helped out and also all the local sponsors of the race including the main sponsor The Strand Bar. “Without our helpers and sponsors we would not be able to stage this event” he added.

Full results can be found on www.coretiming.ie