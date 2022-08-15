Sligo’s McSharry seventh in 200m Breaststroke final in Rome

Sligo's Mona McSharry finished 7th in the 200m Breaststroke final at the European Swimming Championships in Rome.

Sligo’s Mona McSharry has finished in seventh place in this evening’s 200m Breaststroke Final at the European Swimming Championships in Rome.

The 2021 world short course (25m) bronze medallist started strong and turned second at the halfway stage, but the pace was too much with McSharry fifth at the 150m mark and seventh by the finish in 2:26.96.

McSharry would have needed a big Irish Record to be in the medals with Switzerland’s Lisa Mamie winning gold in 2:23.27 followed by Italy’s Martina Carraro (2:23.64) and Lithuania’s Kataryna Teterevkova (2:24.16)

McSharry is back in action tomorrow in the 50m Breaststroke Heats.

Tomorrow, Diving gets underway at the Foro Italico with three divers representing Ireland including Tokyo Semi-Finalist Tanya Watson and Irish Record holders Ciara McGing (Platform) and Clare Cryan (1M & 3M Springboard). Cryan is first up for Team Ireland in the 1M Springboard at 11am (IRL), the top twelve will then progress to the final taking place at 2.10pm.

In swimming tomorrow, joining McSharry will be Max McCusker and Shane Ryan in the 50m Freestyle and Eoin Corby and Liam Custer in the 200m Individual Medley.