Sligo’s Keelan Kilrehill helps Irish U23 team to bronze medal at European Cross Country Championships

The Ireland U23 men's team from left, Thomas McStay, Jamie Battle, Darragh McElhinney, Efrem Gidey, Shay McEvoy, and Keelan Kilrehill, with their bronze medals after competing in the U23 men's 8000m during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships at Piemonte-La Mandria Park in Turin, Italy. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Keelan Kilrehill of Ireland, competing in the U23 men's 8000m during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships at Piemonte-La Mandria Park in Turin, Italy. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Dromore West’s Keelan Kilrehill finished an impressive 9th place in the men’s Under 23 race at the European Cross Country Championships, helping his Irish team win a bronze medal.

Kilrehill was in action in Turin, Italy on Sunday morning.

Brilliant championship running from Efrem Gidey (5th), Keelan Kilrehill (9th), and Shane McEvoy (15th) saw Ireland claim the bronze medal in what was a great day for the Irish runners.

Nick Griggs (Silver) and Dean Casey (Bronze) claimed a superb double podium finish for Ireland in the first race of the day, performances which would help the Irish U20’s to the team silver medal alongside teammates Sean McGinley (12th), Callum Morgan (18th), Jonas Stafford (33rd), and Mark Hanrahan (53rd).

There was a bronze medal, too, for the senior women’s team.