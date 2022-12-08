Sligo’s Hubert Gilvarry plays for Ireland in Dubai

Sligo’s Hubert Gilvarry was called up to play for Ireland in the rugby 7s International Invitational tournament in Dubai last week.

Hubert made his mark, playing in five out of the six games, with the Ireland Invitational 7s team winning four out of six games and qualifying for the Dubai 7s Shield semi-final.

Again Hubert came off the bench to set up two tries and give Ireland 7s a 21-14 win against Australian side, the Bond University Bull Sharks.

The Shield final featured the Ireland Invitational 7s and the French side Fantastics. This was a fast-paced and closely contested final.

Sligo’s Gilvarry again featured in the scoring, setting up one try and then getting his own name on the scoresheet to help Ireland win the Shield final 19 - 12.

Hubert is back in action this weekend in Hamilton Park, when he re-joins the Sligo Rugby AIL team for Round 9 against Galway Corinthians.

The match will kick off at the earlier time of 2pm and the clubhouse will be open for Christmas drinks afterwards.