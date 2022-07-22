Sligo’s Hubert Gilvarry and Donnacha Byrne named in Connacht Academy Squad

Connacht Rugby can announce that so far a 13-player squad has been assembled in this season’s Connacht Academy.

Included in the squad are Donnacha Byrne and Hubert Gilvarry from Sligo.

There are six Year 1 additions, including U20 Six Nations winner Matthew Devine and his brother John, both of whom came through the ranks at Garbally College and Ballinasloe RFC.

Also included is Ballina RFC's Harry West and a trio of Ireland U20 Six Nations winners - Daniel Hawkshaw (brother of new Pro arrival David Hawkshaw), Oisín Michel and Leitrim native Shane Mallon.

Moving up to Year 2 are Sligo’s Hubert Gilvarry, Buccaneers RFC duo Will Reilly and Josh O’Connor, and prop Bart Vermeulen.

Completing the squad so far are Year 3 players Eoin de Buitlear from An Cheathrú Rua, Sligo native Donnacha Byrne, and prop Charlie Ward.

Further players may be added as the season progresses.

Year 1

Matthew Devine – Scrum-Half,, John Devine – Centre, Daniel Hawkshaw – Centre, Shane Mallon – Centre, Oisín Michel – Prop, Harry West – Out-Half

Year 2

Hubert Gilvarry – Scrum-Half, Josh O’Connor – Back Three, Will Reilly – Scrum-Half, Bart Vermeulen – Prop

Year 3

Eoin de Buitlear – Hooker, Donnacha Byrne – Back Row, Charlie Ward – Prop.

Sligo RFC congratulated Byrne and Gilvarry and said the club is very proud.