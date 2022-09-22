Sligo’s Brian Colsh through to final at World Rowing Championships

Brian Colsh is through to the finals of the World Championships.

Sligo rower Brian Colsh is through to the M1X C final at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic after he finished second in his semi-final on Thursday afternoon.

Colsh was fourth for a period during the gruelling event but battled his way into the lead at one before, before he was overtaken by his Chinese opponent.

The Ballymote man’s final is scheduled to take place on Sunday morning.

The Championships are being streamed live on worldrowing.com where you can watch every event, including Colsh’s final on Sunday, live.