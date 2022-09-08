Sligo’s Brian Colsh selected on Irish rowing team for World Championships

Sligo’s Brian Colsh has been named on the Irish rowing team for the Senior World Championships held in Racice, Czech Republic.
Racing will begin on Sunday 18th September and finish on Sunday 25th September.
While provisional entries were entered last week, crew selection is still ongoing and entries below may have slight changes prior to racing.
There will be 13 Irish crews travelling to Czech Republic for the event.
The full team is as follows:
High Performance Director
Antonio Maurogiovanni
Para Team
Conor Moloney – Para National Coach
PR2 W1x
Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)
PR2 Mix2x
Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)
Steven McGowen (Galway RC)
Lightweight Team
Dominic Casey – Head Coach
LM1x
Hugh Moore (QUBBC)
LM2x
Paul O’Donovan (UCC RC)
Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)
LW1x
Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen RC)
LW2x
Margaret Cremen (UCC RC)
Aoife Casey (UCC RC)
Heavyweight Women’s Team
Giuseppe De Vita – Head Coach
Leah O’Regan – National Coach
W1x
Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)
W2x
Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC)
Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians)
W2-
Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)
Tara Hanlon (UCC RC)
W4-
Emily Hegarty (UCC RC)
Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC)
Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians)
Aifric Keogh (DULBC)
Heavyweight Men’s Team
Fran Keane – Head Coach
Nicolo Maurogiovanni – National Coach
M1x
Brian Colsh (NUIG BC)
M2x
Phil Doyle (Belfast BC)
Konan Pazzaia (QUBBC)
M4-
John Kearney (UCC RC)
Ross Corrigan (QUBBC)
Nathan Timoney (QUBBC)
Jack Dorney (Shandon BC)
Team Manager
Michael O’Rourke
Team Physiotherapist
Heather O’Brien