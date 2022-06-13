Sligo’s Alan Gaynor part of European Championship winning Irish team

Sligo golfer Alan Gaynor was part of the Irish team that won the 2022 European Team Champions for Golfers with a Disability.

The team, consisting of Ballinasloe’s Aidan Grenham, Gaynor, Dundalk’s Brendan Lawlor and Carton House’s Conor Stone won the event by a massive 25 shots.

Starting the day, 16 strokes clear after an excellent opening two days of Foursomes and Greensomes, the quartet pulled clear in their Singles rounds at Belgium’s Koksjide Golf Ter Hille.

This is the first year Ireland have sent a team to the European Team Championships for Golfers with a Disability. At the start of 2022, Golf Ireland produced a Strategic Plan that includes developing a High-Performance strategy for golfers with a disability, and events like this will create a pathway for golfers to represent Ireland on the international stage.

The inaugural Irish Open for Golfers with a Disability takes place in Roganstown on July 5th and 6th, giving players an opportunity to compete on home soil.

Speaking from Belgium after the win, Team Captain Gareth McNeilly said it was a brilliant day for Irish golf.

“We were delighted to compete for Ireland this week. After the trials, we knew we had a good team, and it showed. I’m delighted for the four lads. There was no pressure today. They played amazingly over the three days.

“I thought at the start of the year, I’d have a chance of making the team. Conor, Alan and Aidan have come on leaps and bounds this year, and we all know that Brendan is a superstar. This country produces brilliant golfers.

“The four lads gelled well together. There has been a strong bond with the four and their families. They played their best this week, and thankfully their best was more than good enough.”

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly added; “This team has represented Irish golf with distinction in Belgium. We are delighted and proud of their achievement in winning this title at the first attempt. The result is a testament to their talent, determination and diligent preparation.”

With thanks to golfireland.ie