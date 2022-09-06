Sligo within touching distance of Connacht Senior League title after win over Galwegians

Sligo RFC put themselves in pole position to lift the Connacht Senior League title with a hard earned win over a physical Galwegians outfit at Hamilton Park on Saturday.

With both teams undefeated coming into the game a win was vital for title aspirations and to the credit of the two squads a wholly committed affair was served to the watching supporters.

Despite the torrential rain on Friday evening , Hamilton Park was in pristine condition when the teams took to the field, with Sligo playing towards the airport end in the first half.

The early exchanges were even, with both sides looking for a chink in the armour and it was the home side that landed the first punch with a Euan Brown penalty after 8 minutes. Brown repeated the dose with a second successful penalty after 18 minutes which proved to be to final score of the first half.

The visitors rung the changes at half time bringing on some powerful forwards and upping the physicality but Sligo were resolute in defence with notable tackling from James O’Hehir, Daire Byrne and Enda Gavin.

Read More

Five minutes after the interval Sligo struck a major blow. A penalty awarded inside the Sligo half was despatched to 5 metres from the ‘Wegians line. Matthew Earley threw to Rob Holian and the Sligo forwards drove towards the line. Jason East broke and fed Earley who touched down in the corner to push Sligo’s lead to 11-0.

Wegians responded and used their hard carrying forwards to pressurise the Sligo defence. Sligo continued to defend manfully but made their task more difficult when a period of ill discipline saw the ref brandish a series of yellow cards. The visitors made the most of the numerical advantage and crashed over in the left corner with the conversion closing the gap to 11-7.

Sligo again dug in a sealed the deal with the best move of the day with 10 minutes remaining. From a scrum on the Sligo 22 East released Brendan Cunningham up the right hand side. Cunningham made his way to the halfway line before linking up with Brown.

Brown carried well into the Wegians 22 before being hauled down. Quick rucking saw Cunningham feed East who was stopped inches short of the line. Another quick recycle saw Shane O’Hehir dot down for the decisive score.

Wegians again tried to respond but Sligo’s excellent defence was not to be breached and come the final whistle Sligo were top of the Connacht Senior league table.

Sligo’s final Connacht Senior League match is in Dubarry Park Athlone against Buccaneers on Sep 17th. A positive result in that match would guarantee the title for Sligo.

Sligo: Enda Gavin, Daragh Feehily, Calum Goddard, Jack Keegan, Philip Carter, Euan Brown, Brendan Cunningham, Matthew Earley, Shane O’Hehir, Tom Gormley, Eoin Ryan, Rob Holian, Daire Byrne, James O’Hehir, Jason East (Capt) reps: Benjamin Hynes, Damien Cullen, Jack Gormley, Michael McMorrow, Mark Rooney

.