Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry breaks her own Irish record

Mona McSharry swimming for Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Tokyo Olympian and Sligo native Mona McSharry lowered her own Irish 100m Breaststroke Record at the Irish Open Swimming Championships at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.

McSharry lowered her own record of 1:06.29, clocking 1:06.04 and secured an ‘A’ time for the World Aquatics Championships in Japan in July.

The 22-year-old’s time is the second fastest in the world so far this year, only the Netherlands’ Tes Schouten is faster in 1:05.92.

International Swimming Events Summer 2023

2023 World Aquatics Championships (50m) in Fukuoka, Japan, July 23rd – 30th

(Senior summer benchmark meet)

World Aquatics 'A' Time: Mona McSharry (100m Breaststroke), Daniel Wiffen, Ellen Walshe (100m Butterfly)

World Aquatics Consideration Time: John Shortt (200m Backstroke)

Selected divers: Clare Cryan, Ciara McGing, Jake Passmore

2023 LEN European U23 Swimming Championships in Dublin, Ireland, August 11th – 13th

Grace Davison (50m Freestyle) Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke) Liam O’Connor (100m Breaststroke) Daniel Wiffen (400m Freestyle) Ellen Walshe (100m Butterfly) Grace Hodgins (400m Freestyle), Jack Cassin (200m Butterfly, 400m IM), John Shortt (200m Backstroke), Mona McSharry (100m Breaststroke), Ellie McCartney (100m Breaststroke), Evan Bailey (100m Freestyle)