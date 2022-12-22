Sligo Rugby women team up with Overstock

Overstock have teamed with the Sligo Rugby team.

Sligo Rugby are delighted to partner with Overstock in a sponsorship deal involving the club’s senior women’s team.

Overstock’s European headquarters are located in Sligo and the company continues to expand its operations here in R&D, analytics and machine learning projects.

Braving the weather recently at the Rugby Club were, Lucia Macari, Director of Operations, Emma Cullen, Sligo Women’s team captain and number 8, Aisling Feely, tighthead prop and Orla Evans, team hooker.

Also pictured is Sligo Men’s front row Kuba Wojtkowicz, a software engineer at Overstock, Club President, Jean McConnell and Club Chairman, Tom Nielsen.

“Overstock are delighted to partner with Sligo rugby and in particular the women’s team. Just as women’s rugby goes from strength to strength, Overstock Ireland continues to grow, recruiting software engineers and specialists in data science, analytics and machine learning.

"We know that the fantastic sporting and recreational amenities in the locality, allied with the great career opportunities we offer, makes a move to work in our Sligo offices very appealing.”

Club President, Jean McConnell welcomed the sponsorship deal and spoke of the remarkable progress of girl’s and women’s rugby in Sligo and the opportunities offered by Overstock.