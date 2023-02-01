Sligo Rovers get green light for two new stands

Sligo Rovers’ new stadium plans have taken a massive step forward as the club has received approval from Sligo County Council for the construction of two new stands and other facilities that will see the ground’s capacity grow to over 6,000.

This is the first phase of the club’s masterplan, which will see the Showgrounds exceed the minimum requirements of a UEFA Category 3 stadium, meaning the ground would be able to hold games in later stages of European competitions.

The masterplan includes the construction of a new spectator stand at the Church Hill Road end (1,370 seats) and the construction of a new stand in place of the current Jinks’ Avenue stand (2,060 seats).

Minor alterations including a new TV gantry at the Treacy Avenue stand are also included in the phase one plans, with car-parking facilities and playing surface improvements included.

Now that planning has been secured, the club can start the process of applying for grants and pursuing funding that will assist in the development.

The club is yet to comment on the development, but is likely to do so within the next three weeks.

The plans are amongst the most ambitious ever put forward by the club in its near 100 year old history and it will be hopeful of attracting Government support.