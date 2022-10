Sligo U14s celebrate their 29-12 victory over Creggs in Hamilton Park on Saturday.

IN Hamilton Park on Saturday, Sligo U14s won 29-12 against Creggs in a comprehensive victory at the weekend.

Sligo won 29-12 , 5 tries and 2 converted with 2 tries coming from captain Cass O’Dowd-Hill. Sligo had 14 players with 3 new girls playing their first game.

Player of the Match was Vice Captain and scrum-half Niamh Gormley who controlled the break downs and had a huge defensive performance.