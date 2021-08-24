Sligo Pallets Premier League fixtures

The Sligo Pallets Premier League kicks off this weekend.
Games will be spread across the weekend, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across both divisions, with games taking place at 11am and 2pm on Sundays.
This is due to a shortage of referees.
The fixtures for the first two weekends of the league have been confirmed and are as follows:
Saturday 28th August KO 7.00pm
Benbulben FC v St Johns FC
Sunday August 29th K.O 11am
Calry Bohs v Ballygawley Celtic
Carrick Town v Glenview Stars
Kilglass Inishscrone Utd v Valley Rovers
Chaffpool United v Gurteen Celtic
KO 2pm
Coolaney Utd v Dromahair FC
Saturday 4th Sept KO 7.15pm
Dromahair FC v Chaffpool United
St Johns FC v Kilglass Inishscrone Utd
Sunday 5th September KO 11am
Ballygawley Celtic v Benbulben FC
Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town
Glenview Stars v Calry Bohs
KO 2pm
Valley Rovers v Coolaney Utd
Fixtures throughout the season will be available on Comortais.
Due to competitions such as the FAI Junior Cup and Connacht Cup, fixtures are likely to change throughout the course of the season and will depend on teams’ participation in each competition.