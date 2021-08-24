Sligo Pallets Premier League fixtures

Ballygawley Celtic and Kilglass Enniscrone United are looking forward to the new season.

The Sligo Pallets Premier League kicks off this weekend.

Games will be spread across the weekend, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across both divisions, with games taking place at 11am and 2pm on Sundays.

This is due to a shortage of referees.

The fixtures for the first two weekends of the league have been confirmed and are as follows:

Saturday 28th August KO 7.00pm

Benbulben FC v St Johns FC

Sunday August 29th K.O 11am

Calry Bohs v Ballygawley Celtic

Carrick Town v Glenview Stars

Kilglass Inishscrone Utd v Valley Rovers

Chaffpool United v Gurteen Celtic

KO 2pm

Coolaney Utd v Dromahair FC

Saturday 4th Sept KO 7.15pm

Dromahair FC v Chaffpool United

St Johns FC v Kilglass Inishscrone Utd

Sunday 5th September KO 11am

Ballygawley Celtic v Benbulben FC

Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town

Glenview Stars v Calry Bohs

KO 2pm

Valley Rovers v Coolaney Utd

Fixtures throughout the season will be available on Comortais.

Due to competitions such as the FAI Junior Cup and Connacht Cup, fixtures are likely to change throughout the course of the season and will depend on teams’ participation in each competition.