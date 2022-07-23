Sligo AC’s Lauren Cadden’s clean sweep on the National stage

Lauren Cadden of Sligo A.C. celebrates as she wins the Under 23s 200m during Irish Life Health National Junior and U23s T&F Championships in Tullamore, Offaly. Pic: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile.

Lauren Cadden completed the clean sweep of National titles as she added the National U23s 200metres title to her indoor and National Senior title last Sunday in Tullamore.

The sun was beaming as the temperatures heated up both on and off the track. For the speedsters the conditions couldn’t have been any better as the west Sligo girl blasted from her blocks. As they came off the bend only Molly Hourihan of Dundrum South Dublin could mount a challenge to the trail blazing Cadden.

Approaching the finish line Cadden boasted clear and celebrated with a smile to cap off her rebuild year, which has gone way better than planned.

Ben Clavin Corran AC was next best of the Sligo athletes on show as he won his heat cosily in the u20 800m but could only manage 4th place in a very hotly contested final. Clavin posted a brilliant personal best of 1min 55seconds and still has 2 more years in this age category so omens are good for the Bunninadden man.

Eva Delahunt finished second in the U23s 3000m walk, as she returns to fine form.

There was finals for Erin Taheny over 100m and 200metres and Amy Boland narrowly missed out on the 200metres u20 final.

In Belfast on Saturday 2 sligo athletes pulled on the green of Ireland for the prestigious schools international at Mary Peters track.

Orna Murphy of Ursuline College and Joe Campbell of Summerhill College based themselves with Team Ireland in Queens University on Friday and took to the track on Saturday.

Campbell was up first as he finished in 7th place in the 400m, not a place he wanted but the experience will have him very hungry for more.

The same place was filled by Murphy in the long jump.

Again not a place wanted but will create a hunger or desire for more.

Campbell had consolation later in the day as he was a part of the 4x400m relay that finished a brilliant 3rd place.