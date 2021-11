Lucy and Halle Conlon-Oates were among the medal winners for Team Ireland at the WAKO European Championships for juniors and cadets.

Sisters Lucy and Halle Conlon-Oates have come home from the WAKO European Championships for cadets and juniors in Montenegro with silver medals, while Lucy also won a bronze.

The Conlon-Oates sisters weren’t the only medal winners from Sligo, with Kyle Keaney, PJ Scanlon and Leo Scanlon also winning bronze.

It was an incredible tournament for Team Ireland, winning four gold medals, six silver and eleven bronze.