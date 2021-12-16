She does it again! Mona sets new Irish senior record whilst qualifying for final

Sligo’s Mona McSharry is through to the 50m Breaststroke Final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi with a new Irish Senior Record of 29.65.

McSharry qualified for Friday’s final in third place.

McSharry wiped out the previous record, which she set herself, at the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships with a time of 29.87.

The Grange native will be competing in further events throughout the course of the competition.

The competition in Abu Dhabi is McSharry’s first since her impressive performance at the Olympics in Tokyo during the summer.