Shane O’Meara praises fans for sticking by Sligo All Stars despite difficult run at home

EJ Sligo All-Stars’ have won six and lost six after Saturday’s 101-81 win against Flexachem KCYMS at the Mercy College Gym.

Head coach Shane O’Meara praised the collective effort of his team throughout the performance, and paid tribute to the fans who have stuck by them.

“It was great to get such a good team performance tonight. We had early foul trouble and our bench really stood up and put us in a great position by half time.

"The spread of scorers for us was impressive but we played great defence for the most part.

"I was especially happy for the fans who have stuck with us despite some disappointing home results.

"The gym was packed tonight and that's great for the club and the game locally.”

The Mercy College Gym was a sell-out for last Saturday’s game, and has been for every home game.

The All Stars’ scorers were as follows:

Cameron King – 21pts

Oisin O’Reilly – 17pts

Tom Child – 16pts

Christian Williams – 14pts

Jamie Hayes – 13pts

Joseph Coughlan – 8pts

Cian Lally – 6pts

Andy McGeever – 6pts