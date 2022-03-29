Schools kayak competition returns after two year hiatus

Eoghan Sheehan (Call of the Wild), Albert Jublan (Call of the Wild), Tommy Cradock (Sligo Grammar School), Theresa Kilgannon (Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership), and students from Sligo Grammar School Kayak Club and Mercy College at the recent Launch of the Call of the Wild School Kayak Comp 2022

After a break of 2 years due to Covid, the Sligo Schools Kayak Competition sponsored by Call of the Wild in association with Sligo Sports and Recreation Partnership under the Urban Outdoor Adventure Initiative funded through dormant accounts will return on April 6th on the river Garavogue. Secondary schools from Sligo and further afield are invited to take part in a series of races which will start from Doorly Park.

This, the 5th event, promises to be an exciting and memorable day for the many paddlers in our schools.

The closing date for entries is Friday 1st April and for further details contact event organiser, Tommy Cradock 0877866845.