Rowers prepare for senior nationals

Sligo Rowing Clubs topsy turvy season took another twist last weekend when Cork Regatta was cancelled owing to high winds just as boats were about to be loaded to travel to Cork.

This was particularly disappointing as it was to be the last competitive event to be held prior to the Senior National Rowing Championships where all clubs would race and where they would get an opportunity to size up their opposition in preparation for the National Championship Event.

The club quickly put the disappointment of the cancelled regatta behind them and continued to load their boats and safety launch and instead travelled to the nearby 8 lane Olympic Class Rowing Facility located at Lough Rynn to familiarize the Sligo competitors once again of the experience of racing on a fully buoyed 2000 metre course in final preparation for the upcoming Senior Championships.

This year’s championships which are to be held at the National Rowing Centre in Inniscarra, Co Cork over a 3-day racing weekend on August 20 the 22nd and which were postponed from July owing to Covid promise to be a particularly thrilling event with Irish boats returning from the Olympics as well as last week’s Henley Regatta and Junior World Championships which were held in Bulgaria and where Irish crews performed outstandingly.

With the Junior National Championships recently held at a separate event at O’Brien’s Bridge in Limerick the club are travelling with a Senior only contingency to the NRC this year, numbering 7 athletes in total.

This group who are fortunate to be coached by the experienced and talented Tommie Colsh and Molua Donohoe have clocked up some impressive mileage averaging 15km per training spin at various rates on the Garavogue and Lough Rynn since the club returned to the water and prior to that on the rowing ergs during the shutdown.

They are one of the best prepared groups brought to the championships by the club in recent years and promise to “bring to the party” at Inniscarra next weekend when they compete with the nation’s top rowing athletes.

The categories entered for the Senior Championships from Sligo Rowing Club are…

National Championships Sligo Race Categories

Men’s Intermediate Double … Glenn Patterson & Brian Colsh (10 Entrants)

Men’s Intermediate Single … Glenn Patterson (26 Entrants)

Men’s Intermediate Single … Brian Colsh (26 Entrants)

Men’s Club Single … Rohan O’Hara Nolan (30 Entrants)

Men’s Junior 18 Double … Rohan Nolan & David Murray (24 Entrants)

Men’s Junior 18 Single … Rohan O’Hara Nolan (36 Entrants)

Men’s Junior 19 Single … Brian Colsh (7 Entrants)

Women’s Intermediate Double … Katie McEnroe & Tara Dunbar (13 Entrants)

Women’s Intermediate Single … Tara Dunbar (9 Entrants)

Women’s Club2 Single … Alannah Donohoe (24 Entrants)

Women’s Club2 Single … Katie McEnroe (24 Entrants)

Women’s Junior 18 Single … Alannah Donohoe (26 Entrants)

Rowers Profile

Glenn Patterson - Glenn who joined the club in 2010 as a school boy as a result of a come try day held at his local school has proven to be a stalwart of the club and has led the charge through his efforts and talented displays both on the training waters of the Garavogue and at racing regattas around the country on raising the standards at the club, leading by his example. Glenn who is now Captain, is the first member of the club to represent his country competing and winning at the Home Internationals at Strathclyde Scotland in 2017. Glenn who hails from Drum and who is a farmer by profession juggles his work commitments with his land and water training whilst making himself available to tow boats and complete his Captain duties. He is a real powerhouse on the water and whose calm disposition works well in the boat in a racing situation and particularly when paired with Brian Colsh’s ability in the double.

Brian Colsh - Brian Colsh who has just completed his leaving cert graduating from Colaiste Mhuire in Ballymote joined the club as a young boy initially as a cox before going on to becoming a talented oarsman under the stewardship of his Dad Tommie Colsh. Brian who has just turned 19 represented his country at the Junior European Championships in Serbia in 2020 in the Junior Men Coxless quad winning the silver medal in the bow seat. In 2021 while balancing his leaving certificate studies and examinations he was selected as the reserve for the Under 23 coxed quad who went on to win silver at the Under 23 World Championships which were held in the Czech Republic in early July this year. Brian who has a promising future in rowing will race in the single whilst also teaming up with Glenn, another powerhouse, in the intermediate double in what should make an exciting race.

Rohan O’Hara Nolan - Rohan who hails from Mountcharles Donegal and who travels the 65-minute journey each way for every training session is undoubtedly committed to the sport. Rohan, since joining the club in 2019 and having transferred to slide seat rowing from the traditional Donegal Skiff with Donegal Bay Rowing Club has developed technically in his rowing endeavours thereby enabling him to deliver his inherent natural strength into the water in an efficient manner ultimately enabling a faster boat speed. Rohan who races in his distinctive Black & Red Ave Single Scull should go well at what will be his national championship debut and whom also races in the what is an exciting Junior 18 double with David Murray.

David Murray - David like Brian joined the club as a young cox before taking up sculling. A 5th Year student of Summerhill and Strandhill native he is committed to the training program laid down by coaches Tom Colsh and Molua Donohoe and this is reflected in his rowing proficiency. Still a junior 16 sculler he has a bright rowing future ahead of him and will gain considerable experience at this year’s championships.

Katie McEnroe - Katie, the mother of 3 children and national school teacher by profession and who hails from Kevinsfort came to the sport in 2018 via the leisure rowing route. Having being introduced to leisure rowing under the stewardship of Ray Murtagh and Kevin Connolly Katie progressed to competitive racing in a Masters Ladies Quad with Rory Clarke before migrating to the Single and Double’s sculling under coaches Tom Colsh and Molua Donohoe. Katie who has developed tremendously this year into a strong competent oarswoman owing to her commitment to the training program both on and off the water races in the single and then in the double with Tara who are a proven powerful combination having won the Club Double category in a tightly contested race in Lough Rynn. Both are strong individual scullers also with some closely fought exciting racing assured.

Tara Dunbar - Tara who hails from Strandhill and who is a trainee nurse started rowing with the club as a school girl in 2011. Since that time she has developed into a technically competent and an efficient and strong oars woman who has represented the club at numerous levels. Having left the sport for a short period having left school, she has now returned stronger than ever with a new found passion to bring her rowing endeavours to the next level. At the championships she will row both in the Intermediate single sculls as well as the intermediate double with Katie where her strength and technical proficiency will no doubt assist the boat speed.