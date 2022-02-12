Rovers beat Athlone in final pre-season friendly

Cillian Heaney scored a brace as Sligo Rovers beat Athlone Town 3-1 in their final pre-season friendly before the season starts.

The tie was poised at 1-1 at half-time, with Rovers taking control in the second-half to win against the Midlanders for the second time in their pre-season campaign.

The Bit O’Red had not been beaten in their three previous pre-season friendlies, beating Athlone and picking up draws against both Finn Harps and Derry City.

Liam Buckley has previously stated that he is not a fan of these friendlies, but knows their importance in terms of getting his squad match fit.

The club announced the signing of Canadian striker Jordan Hamilton earlier in the day, but he was not at The Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

One trialist did line out for Rovers, a winger who played on the right side.

There was a start for new signing Nando Pijnaker, while Cillian Heaney made his first start.

Rovers almost took the lead after five minutes when Adam McDonnell’s cross just missed the foot of Pijnaker, while the trialist could not connect in time.

Athlone’s Thomas Oluwa forced Ed McGinty into his first save of the game just seconds later, before former Rovers man Micheal Schlingermann saved from Cillian Heaney’s early effort.

Heaney fired Rovers into the lead on 15 minutes with his first goal for the club.

Six minutes later, Martin Russell’s side were level. Youri Habing burst forward, working his way past Ed McGinty, before his shot was cleared off the line by Greg Bolger, although it managed to trickle back into the net to make it 1-1.

Rovers had a slew of chances throughout the remainder of the first-half, but were unlucky not to go ahead again.

The First Division side could have went ahead shortly after the re-start. Derek Daly’s free-kick came into the path of Habing who miss-hit his effort slightly, with the follow-up fired well over the bar.

Shortly after the hour mark, the hosts went 2-1 up, with Heaney again on the mark for Rovers as he slotted his effort into the back of the net.

On 70 minutes, Rovers went 3-1 as Greg Bolger’s free-kick was fired into the net with precision by David Cawley.

Heaney was close to his hat-trick on 80 minutes when the Bit O’Red were awarded a penalty after trialist was taken down in the box.

Heaney was handed the opportunity to get a hat-trick, but his penalty was well saved by the Athlone netminder.

An audacious effort from Greg Bolger on 85 minutes had too much height to trouble the visitors’ ‘keeper, while Sligo native Gary Armstrong almost pulled one back for the First Division side, his effort just inches wide.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan (Lewis Banks, 46), Nando Pijnaker, Shane Blaney (Garry Buckley, 46), Robbie McCourt (Paddy Kirk, 46), Karl O’Sullivan (Will Fitzgerald, 46), Greg Bolger, Adam McDonnell (Seamas Keogh, 46 [Kailin Barlow, 58]), Niall Morahan (David Cawley, 46), Trialist, Cillian Heaney.